‘I Hope That Lady … Is OK’: Michelle Obama Reveals Sasha Obama’s Horrific Accident That She Kept Under Wraps for Years

Former First Lady Michelle Obama recently revealed a frightening incident involving her youngest daughter, Sasha, that remained largely unknown to the public until now.

During an appearance on Kylie Kelce’s “Not Gonna Lie” podcast, the former first lady disclosed that Sasha was once involved in a serious car accident while living in the White House.

“One time Sasha got T-boned, literally her car totaled. Some lady T-boned her,” Michelle recalled.

Adding, “And you get this call that Sasha was in an accident, the car was totaled, and then I thought, ‘Oh, I hope the lady that hit her is OK,’ because you imagine, right, she’s like, ‘You T-boned Sasha Obama?'”

What makes the revelation particularly remarkable is that despite the high-profile nature of the Obama family at the time, the accident somehow managed to stay out of the press during a time when the Obama daughters lived under intense scrutiny.

Michelle explained that once her daughters received their driver’s licenses, she insisted they drive themselves despite the security challenges.

“Once they got their license, we got a car for them. And then the agents… they have to follow this teenager now to school, to parties,” she said.

The host of the “IMO” podcast’s decision stemmed from her determination to raise “normal” children despite their extraordinary circumstances.

“I told the agents they have to drive. You only learn to drive by driving. You can’t learn it through osmosis in the back seat of an armored car,” Michelle explained.

The accident reflects just one of many parenting challenges Michelle faced during the family’s eight years in the White House.

Malia and Sasha were just 10 and 7 years old, respectively, when their father was elected president in 2008, meaning they spent their formative teenage years under the microscope of public attention.

“I wanted to give my girls enough rope to live and be normal teenagers, but I was also worrying about them turning up on Page Six because they were doing what normal kids would do,” Michelle admitted.

She noted that their experience differed significantly from previous first children due to the added pressures of “social media” and “cameras everywhere.”

Michelle’s primary concern was preparing her daughters for life after their father’s presidency.

“When we entered, I’m thinking, ‘How do I make sure that they’re normal and ready when this is all over?'” she reflected.

While the car accident certainly gave Michelle a scare, it appears to have been just one of many moments that contributed to Sasha’s growth and independence.

Both daughters received driving lessons from the Secret Service, with Michelle previously sharing on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” that Malia’s instructor taught her to “floor it… press the gas as hard as you can, and then I want you to stop.”

In the years since leaving the White House, Sasha has continued to evolve into her own person, occasionally capturing public attention with her distinctive style.

Recently on Feb. 17, the youngest Obama daughter went viral on X after photographs of her stepping out in an effortless ensemble resurfaced.

The social media post featured two pictures of Sasha, who is known for her toned-down outfits, walking with a cup in one hand and her phone in the other. The 23-year-old strutted away in a mix-and-match look featuring a blue top, cream-colored shorts, a black leather belt, brown slouchy boots, and a copper-colored jacket with a black trench coat. Fans were impressed, with one commenter noting she was “oozing ‘IT’ Girl.”

In both 2023 and 2024, she also made headlines for smoking, with people jumping to her defense, saying, “Sasha is a grown woman.”

Despite the challenges of raising teenagers in such unusual circumstances, Michelle expressed relief when their White House years ended.

“I was so glad when we got out of the White House — I wanted them to have the freedom of not having the eyes of the world on them,” she reflected. “They still are dealing with paparazzi and being who they are and trying to carve out their own identity, but they got a lot of practice in those years in the White House.”

Through the car accident and countless other teenage milestones, Michelle Obama’s approach to motherhood demonstrates what she once told British Vogue: “Being a mother has been a master class in letting go. Try as we might, there’s only so much we can control.”