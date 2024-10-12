’Got Left for Teyana Taylor and Then Taylor Swift’: Teyana Taylor Breaks Her Silence on Iman Shumpert Divorce as Fans Say Kayla Nicole’s Cryptic Confession Points to Her Dating the NBA Star Before Travis Kelce 

Celebrity ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole has gone viral again after Angel Reese dropped the latest episode of her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast.

During the episode, Reese asked Kayla Nicole several questions about her past romances, including her former relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

When asked about the “craziest thing” she’s ever done after a breakup, the model and influencer decided to address another relationship outside of her popular stint with the NFL player. In an attempt to remain coy, Kayla Nicole revealed that the craziest thing she’s ever done after breaking up was dress up like her ex’s new girl.

“I was dating a guy, and he dumped me through a text message,” she explained during the episode. “And he dumped me for this singer-actress, who was famous at the time. … Dumped me for her, lied about it for months, [and] then popped out with her. It became like this public thing.”

Kayla, who dated Travis Kelce from 2017 to 2022 before he started dating pop star Taylor Swift, went on to explain that her ex’s new coupling became a “celebrity iconic relationship.” She said that as a result of all the attention that they were getting, she was “devastated.”

“I’m heartbroken. I just moved to New York to be with this person and move in with them. It was a whole thing,” she tells the Chicago Sky forward, adding, “He breaks up with me. Dumps me, moves on, and for Halloween that year, I dressed up as her.”

Kayla thought people wouldn’t be able to guess who she was, but within hours of the episode’s release, she began trending on social media as fans dug into her past Halloween costumes in an attempt to figure out who she was talking about.

Many pointed to a Nov. 1, 2016, Twitter post of Kayla dressed up as Teyana Taylor in her look from Kanye West’s 2016 “Fade” music video.

The sleuths decided that she must have been referring to Iman Shumpert, Taylor’s ex-husband and the father of her two children.

Taylor was quick with her clapback, posting in her Instagram Story a clip of Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes saying, “Everyone, get ready to do your math” in the VH1 “Behind the Music: TLC” episode.

The timeline of Iman and Teyana’s relationship, according to People, breaks down as follows:

Taylor and Shumpert first met in 2011 at a party in New York, where they began dating by 2013.

By 2014, they went public with their relationship, making it Instagram official and appearing together on the red carpet at the BET Hip Hop Awards. Things started to move very quickly for the couple, and by the following year, in 2015, the couple announced their engagement and welcomed their first child, Junie, in December.

In 2016, they secretly tied the knot in their home.

The couple would continue to grow their family, celebrating the birth of their second child, Rue Rose, in September 2020.

However, by September 2023, their relationship took a downward turn, as Taylor revealed that the two had separated, clarifying that infidelity was not the reason for the split.

In January 2024, Shumpert filed for divorce.

The Shade Room was able to screengrab the video, and fans were eager to comment on the mess.

Swifties jumped into the comments, explaining that Taylor was not the person she was talking about. One commenter asked, “She got left for Teyana TAYLOR and then TAYLOR Swift!?”

Others wondered why she would share the story.

“Kayla really should kept that L in the vault,” one person quipped after learning the full story.

When people were trying to follow along with the math, one person surmised, “She probably was messing with a married man.. Or was still obsessed with a man she dated 3 years ago.. But the pictures are there.”

More people worked on the gossip algebra, writing, “The math is Kayla dressed as Teyana in the Fade video. Fade video came out in 2016 which would’ve been the same year Teyana and Iman got married and had already had a child by then.”

The commenter added the bombshell, “Sooooooo…..Kayla was dating Iman while Iman was engaged/married to Teyana.”

Teyana Taylor quickly entered The Shade Room’s comment section to defend herself against Kayla Nicole, referring to her comments as “distasteful.”

“It’s really crazy that everyone is allowed to bother me & be distasteful… EVERYBODY gets to play.. while I move with grace. ALWAYS! But now I wanna have a lil sagittarius fun too and it’s a problem,” Teyana began.

“F. -k the iman part, I’m divorced and happily so, however her choice of words were very distasteful and uncalled for,” Taylor continued. “She knew exactly what she was doing. That lady said ‘she was famous at the time’ also said ‘idc who see it’ it was very distasteful & uncalled for. Most importantly she knew people would dig. So automatically my name is attached to the nonsense.”

Teyana continued her rant, “At that point, she didn’t need to “@” me, that was clearly a quick search. My name was trending without an @ before even saying a word. That’s how I seen it! lol On top of the fact that the math wasn’t mathing & the facts weren’t fact’ing. However, the level of cringe factor was. Lol. I’m finding out just like the world that her intentions were ill and petty. She pulled the black card when it came to Taylor Swift, but in the same circle, turned around and tried to bully the black woman that was married to her situationship she claimed ‘dumped her’ for me. Dressing up like me for what??”

She concluded, “Crazy part about it all is, I actually showed love under her pic when she posted it! Like I did the other 3736262626 people that dressed up as me for Halloween. Whole time I ain’t even know she was being shady. Now I do. So in that case petty panties on had my lil fun I said what I said & now im done and headed back to set!”

Taylor added an exclamation point by listing off her upcoming 2025 film and TV deals on Instagram with Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” playing in the background.

Kayla caught wind of the backlash she received and decided to issue a response of her own.

“Sometimes I’m asked about my personal life and decide to share the lessons I’ve learned,” she said. “To reiterate what I said in the hour long interview – learn from my mistakes. If u watched in its entirety, you’d know I don’t condone the ‘crazy’ decision I made literally 10 YEARS AGO.”