Next Caller!: C-SPAN Host Shuts Down Republican Caller’s Racist Rant About Black People ‘Running the Country’

C-SPAN host John McArdle wasted no time cutting off a caller who went on a racist tirade, claiming, “The Blacks are practically running the country.”
The fiery exchange happened during Washington Journal when a Democratic caller criticized white nationalism and Trump’s deportation policies. But right after, a Mississippi Republican named Gina called in, furious. It was first reported by Raw Story.
“You have people here in America who have so much hatred in their heart till they can’t even, they don’t even get information about what is happening,” the Democrat caller, identified as Benny, started off saying.
“They’re sending all of these so-called gangs out of the country that’s supposed to be killing people here, and you’ve had incidents happen in this country from people that call themselves white nationalists,” Benny continued. “It’s just another night, and I’m just wondering when they get done sending all the criminals out of here for killing people here in America, what are they going to do with the white nationalists that are responsible for killings in the school?”b
“You have people in this country that have so much hatred, have so much hatred in their heart that they don’t want to allow Black people in this country to be able to live a comfortable life, Even though they have put work into this country, their sweat, their blood,” he said.
That’s when Gina called in to bash the Democrat and dismiss his concerns about white nationalism and racism.
“I am very upset by the last caller!” she ranted. “Why do you let these people call in and talk about all this racist BS?”—before ironically launching into her own.
“We know damn good and well that the Blacks are practically running the country now.”
McArdle wasn’t having it. Click. Call ended. Conversation over.
Here’s a rundown of the conversation:
Benny:
Yeah, I think it’s a sad time in America. You have people here in America who have so much hatred in their heart that they can’t even— they don’t even get information about what is happening. But my report that I wanted to really make is, is that—
McArdle:
Is what, if any, that—
Benny:
They’re sending all of these so-called gangs out of the country that are supposed to be killing people here, and you’ve had incidents happen in this country from people that call themselves white nationalists. It’s just another name, and I’m just wondering—when they get done sending all the criminals out of here for killing people here in America, what are they going to do with the white nationals that are responsible for killings in the schools?
You’ve got your children going to school. They’re afraid, and they’re being killed in the schools. But you have people in this country who have so much hatred in their heart that they don’t want to allow Black people in this country to live a comfortable life—even though they have put work into this country, their sweat, their blood, they have died. They have done things in this country right alongside white people, and still, people in this country don’t recognize us as a people.
And they call themselves the United States of America? God is going to open your eyes, and you’re going to see what you have done to yourselves one of these days.
McArdle:
That’s Benny in Florida. This is Gina in Mississippi, Republican—go ahead.
Gina:
I am very upset by the last caller! He sounds like a very nice old man. But what I want to know is, why do you let these people call in and talk about all this racist BS?
We know damn good and well that the Blacks are practically running the country now—
McArdle:
All right, that’s Gina in Mississippi, last caller in open forum.