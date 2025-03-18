Next Caller!: C-SPAN Host Shuts Down Republican Caller’s Racist Rant About Black People ‘Running the Country’

C-SPAN host John McArdle wasted no time cutting off a caller who went on a racist tirade, claiming, “The Blacks are practically running the country.”

The fiery exchange happened during Washington Journal when a Democratic caller criticized white nationalism and Trump’s deportation policies. But right after, a Mississippi Republican named Gina called in, furious. It was first reported by Raw Story.

John McArdle is a host for C-SPAN. (Photo: YouTube/ C-SPAN)

“You have people here in America who have so much hatred in their heart till they can’t even, they don’t even get information about what is happening,” the Democrat caller, identified as Benny, started off saying.

“They’re sending all of these so-called gangs out of the country that’s supposed to be killing people here, and you’ve had incidents happen in this country from people that call themselves white nationalists,” Benny continued. “It’s just another night, and I’m just wondering when they get done sending all the criminals out of here for killing people here in America, what are they going to do with the white nationalists that are responsible for killings in the school?”

“You have people in this country that have so much hatred, have so much hatred in their heart that they don’t want to allow Black people in this country to be able to live a comfortable life, Even though they have put work into this country, their sweat, their blood,” he said.

That’s when Gina called in to bash the Democrat and dismiss his concerns about white nationalism and racism.

“I am very upset by the last caller!” she ranted. “Why do you let these people call in and talk about all this racist BS?”—before ironically launching into her own.

“We know damn good and well that the Blacks are practically running the country now.”

McArdle wasn’t having it. Click. Call ended. Conversation over.

Here’s a rundown of the conversation: