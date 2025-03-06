‘Don’t You Dare Disrespect Me:’ Foulmouthed Florida Woman Talks Her Way Into Several Criminal Charges After Racist Tirade Against Cops

Even though she escaped accountability for exceeding 100 mph while driving recently in Palm Beach County, Florida, Christina Laboy wasn’t the least bit gracious to the officers who let her off.

She had been pulled over for speeding and a suspected DUI. Laboy begged with officers to let her go, explaining she was in the area for her son’s football game and had drunk only one glass of wine.

“You were going well over 100 miles per hour and you’re swerving all over the road,” one of the officers told her.

Christina LaBoy was pulled over for a possible DUI in Palm Beach County, Florida. (Photo: X/Unlimited Ls)

She was then ordered to complete a roadside sobriety test, which Laboy failed, unable to walk in a straight line. She explained to the officer she is “clumsy.”

Eventually, the officer tells Laboy that while she has indicators of being impaired, he doesn’t have enough evidence to arrest her and was going to “let it slide.”

At this point most drivers would be overjoyed and grateful that they had dodged serious charges. But the entitled woman doesn’t behave like most of us.

“I don’t know if it’s a black and white factor here, ’cause you guys play that card,'” she told the officers.

A female officer on the scene defended her colleague.

“That’s so disrespectful, on so many levels,” the officer told Laboy.

'This b**** whenever she's f****** Spanish, talking s*** to my face. F****** America, you're the f****** minority as a White motherf*****.'



The officer said Christina Laboy, 46, had indicators of being impaired but not enough for him to warrant arresting her and he is going to… pic.twitter.com/81kNX4AJY8 — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) March 4, 2025

But Laboy was just getting started, backing into her vehicle and grabbing her cell phone. She begins filming the two officers.

“I’m gonna record it, George Floyd yup,” she said, directing the comment about Floyd to the black officer. “Don’t you dare disrespect me. You don’t know who I am but you’re about to find out.”

She then calls her son, who is en route to pick her up.

“This little b**** wants to talk s*** to me and as soon as I started recording she shut her mouth,” she said before screaming another expletive laden threat at the officers.

“You don’t f****** know me bitch. You little b****. I have a good heart,” she yells.

Returning to the phone call with her son, Laboy plays the victim.

She then proceeds to directly threaten the female officer, saying, ‘F*** the s*** on you, you little f****** douchebag.”

Laboy had finally crossed the line, leading the Black officer to slap handcuffs on her. Laboy becomes instantly apologetic, though her contrition would be short-lived.

As she is led into the back of the police cruiser, Laboy accuses the Black officer of sexual harassment.

“Have a seat or your going to be tased,” the officer warns her. “You’re making it worse, have a seat.”

As the officers eventually force her into the back of the vehicle, Laboy responds by kicking at the cops.

“She can get one count of battery, one count of resist and one count of corruption by threat,” one of the officers can be heard saying.

Soon after, Laboy’s son arrives on the scene to collect his mother’s cellphone.

“I’m assuming that she’s not normally like that it’s just because of the alcohol or whatever,” one of the officer asks the son, who responds, “I don’t even know what to say, I came here for the football.”

He and the cop exchange a fist bump before the son leaves the scene.

At the police station to get booked, Laboy doubles down with her dubious claims.

She tells the male officer, “Let go of me right now, because you’re f***** black and I’m white. Let go of me right now,” she insists.

Laboy then says of the female officer, “I was fine before that b**** got in my face.”

As other officers gathered in the booking area, Laboy starts shouting at them, saying, “It’s funny because I am the only white person.”

She returns to playing the victim.

“It’s everything to do with the color of my skin,” she said. “I’m not answering nothing,” she says as she is led away to be booked.

Laboy was charged with simple assault, assault on specified personnel, corruption by threat of a public servant and resisting an officer with violence, according to police documents.