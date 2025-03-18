‘It’s an Odd Thing’: ‘White Lotus’ Star Visibly Uncomfortable After Gayle King’s Interview Questions Seemingly Crossed the Line 

Gayle King is once again facing criticism for her interviewing tactics after an uncomfortable exchange with “The White Lotus” star Jason Isaacs on “CBS Mornings,” where the veteran journalist and her co-hosts Vladimir Duthiers and Tony Dokoupil persisted with questions about an unclothed scene despite the actor’s clear discomfort.

During the actor’s March 14 interview promoting season 3 of HBO’s hit series, King abruptly pivoted from discussing Isaacs’ Southern accent work to questioning him about the infamous full-frontal scene that has generated online buzz.

Gayle King (R) is under fire for asking a highly personal question during an interview with actor Jason Issacs (L). (Screenshot: CBS Mornings / YouTube)

“You know, you’re making news because last week we got to see a full-frontal, and it was you, and I was trying to figure out how to ask without being impolite. Was that you, or was that a prosthetic?” King asked, with co-host Vladimir Duthiers chiming in that “a lot of people are debating it.”

When Isaacs attempted to address the double standard in how male and female nudity is discussed in media, King interrupted him, saying, “You didn’t answer the question,” while chuckling.

Isaacs responded by calling out what he perceives as hypocrisy in the entertainment industry.

“Well, I’ll tell ya why. Because the best actress this year is Mikey Madison at the Oscars, and I don’t see anybody discussing her vulva, which was on television all the time,” he stated firmly.

He continued, “I think it’s interesting that there’s a double standard for men, but when women are n—d, Margaret Qualley in ‘The Substance,’ no one would dream of talking to her about her genitalia or her nipples or any of those things. So, it’s odd that there’s a double standard.”

Despite Isaacs suggesting that “people really don’t want to know how the sausage is made,” the hosts did not catch his hint and continued with their line of questioning.

“Is the guy who does the prosthetics the same guy who does the ears and the noses,” Dokoupil asked. This prompted a visibly uncomfortable Isaacs to state, “I genuinely think it would be odd … there are characters … some of the women are naked, it would be odd if they were sitting here, and you would never dream of discussing their genitalia.”

Gayle shifted her question to Isaac’s co-stars, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Sam Nivola, who played Isaacs’ children on the show. However, it wasn’t long before all attention was back on Isaacs’ man parts.

As co-host Dokoupil began to ask about the “prosthetics” again, Isaacs quickly shut him down, “What is your obsession? Are you getting therapy?”

“It’s an odd thing,” he added, discussing the “obsession” the “CBS Mornings” cast had with his nether regions.

The tense moment comes just weeks after a resurfaced video showed Kevin Costner setting firm boundaries with King during another CBS Mornings interview that turned contentious.

In that June 2024 exchange, King persistently questioned Costner about his departure from the popular series “Yellowstone,” suggesting that “big egos” between Costner and creator Taylor Sheridan were at the root of his exit.

When King pressed further about rumors regarding Costner’s alleged demands about scheduling and compensation, the actor shut down the conversation with a memorable rebuke, “It’s not therapy, Gayle. We’re not going to discuss this on the show.”

King’s attempt to lighten the mood by claiming “I’m a good therapist” didn’t land, as Costner maintained his professional composure while defending his work ethic.

“I’ve conducted my life in a pretty straightforward way,” he said. “I’ve never missed any obligations in my entire career.”

YouTube viewers quickly rallied behind both actors for establishing boundaries with King, with many taking to social media to express their support. In the Isaacs interview, fans were particularly vocal about checking the journalist for her line of questioning.

“Very inappropriate question, I’m glad he didn’t answer it!!” one commenter wrote.

Another supported Isaacs’ response: “Good for him for calling out the double standard.”

More pointed criticism followed, “Gayle embarrassed herself. No, she shamed herself. She seems to have no guardrails and no limits. I would watch and enjoy the show much more without her presence.”

One particularly detailed comment read, “Kudos to Jason for immediately slapping down those rude and crazy questions about the penis. Of late, I’m finding Gayle’s questions rude and stunningly inappropriate with many guests. I thought she had more class than that. Those were awful questions and comments, utterly ridiculous and the very definition of cringe worthy. Very disappointed in their behavior.”

Not all viewers were critical, with one joking, “Come on. Everyone would like to know if it was his or not.”

When Deadline posted the interview, its readers weighed in also, asking, “When can we just have no more Gayle King? It’s way past time.”

“Gail King thinks she’s edgy. She not,” another said.

Regarding the Costner interview, supportive comments included, “He handled it like a gentleman,” and “He was more polite to her than I would have been. Some of her questions are inane and plus she interrupts and talks over him. I’m glad he pushed back.”

Another viewer simply stated: “I love Kevin! I’m glad he put Gayle in her place. Back up lady.”

These back-to-back incidents have raised questions about King’s interviewing approach, particularly when it comes to personal or sensitive topics.

While King has built her reputation on asking difficult questions (even once thinking she might be in danger), these recent exchanges demonstrate that celebrities are increasingly willing to push back when they feel boundaries are being crossed.

Neither King nor CBS has publicly responded to the criticism surrounding either interview, but these incidents add to the ongoing conversation about boundaries, respect, and professionalism in celebrity journalism.