‘Has Her Daddy’s Face, for Sure!’: Chris Rock’s and Ex-Wife Reunite as Their All-Grown-Up Daughter Celebrates Major Graduation Milestone

If there is anything that can reunite two exes together, it’s their children.

Chris Rock was once married to Malaak Compton-Rock who is not just an author, but also a humanitarian and an advocate for education and child welfare.

Chris Rock and ex-wife Malaak Compton-Rock put their past aside to celebrate daughter Zahra’s graduation from the University of Southern California.

They met in 1994 when Rock crashed the Essence magazine awards and Compton-Rock was there as a publicist. They dated for two years then got married in November 1996.

Eight years in, they welcomed their two daughters Lola Rock, 23, and Zahra Rock, 21. After infidelity challenges, Rock and Compton-Rock decided to go their separate ways in 2014.

But despite their marriage not remaining intact, they appear to have a strong co-parenting foundation. On Monday, May 18 they were both in attendance at their daughter Zahra’s commencement ceremony at the University of Southern California.

Compton-Rock shared a slew of images in an Instagram carousel post where she and the “Madagascar” star stood proudly next to Zahra in several images.

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In a lengthy caption to the photos, Compton-Rock briefly mentions her ex-husband as she praised their daughter for her accomplishments.

In the beginning part of the caption she said, “Congratulations, Zahra! Your mom and dad, and your entire family, are so proud of your extraordinary academic achievements. Your lifelong love of literature led you to pursue an English degree (Narrative Studies) at the University of Southern California, where you graduated with high honors! Celebrating your accomplishments over these last few days is a memory I will cherish forever.”

Rock has yet to post about the event on his own Instagram page.

Chris Rock and ex-wife Malaak Compton-Rock reunited to celebrate their all-grown-up daughter Zahra’s graduation from the University of Southern California. (source Malaak Compton-Rock IG)

Fans responded to the post with celebratory messages of their own.

“She has her daddy’s face, for sure!”

“WOW! How time flies…… Your baby is a beautiful young lady!!! Congratulations”

“She is GORGEOUS!!! LUV her chocolate skin tone. Chris she DEF has your magnetic “Dentyne” bright smile.”

Another person focused on the demise of Rock and Compton-Rock’s marriage.

They said, “Cannot believe Chris messed up his marriage with this beautiful woman. What a mistake. Now he’s out here floundering around. The grass wasn’t greener was it Chris.”

In 2017, Rock admitted on set for his Total Blackout tour that he had been unfaithful with at least three different women while married to his wife.

In 1998, he had a tryst with a model named Monika Zsibrita. She welcomed a daughter the next year and filed a paternity suit against Rock claiming he was the father. Two DNA tests debunked that claim and in 2000 she filed another report claiming that the comedian raped her. They agreed to keep things confidential, but Rock ended up discussing the suit on Howard Stern’s radio show and the model sued him again. The judge threw out 12 out of Zsibrita’s 13 claims but kept the breach of contract claim. By 2012, they settled the case privately and the terms are unknown.

In 2007, a Georgia woman by the name of Kali Bower filed a paternity claim against Rock and stated that he was the father of her then-13-year-old son. A DNA test was conducted and showed Rock was not the father.

Compton-Rock stayed silent throughout the scandals and the two split up in 2014, with Rock being the one to file for divorce in 2015. By 2016, their divorce was finalized and sealed so the details were not revealed to the public.