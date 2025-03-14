MAGA Accuses Maxine Waters of ‘Baseless Fear-Mongering After Expressing Concern That Donald Trump Is on the Edge of Creating a Civil War’

Donald Trump has long vowed to keep the country out of “foreign wars,” but California Democratic congresswoman Maxine Waters reiterated Thursday that she is concerned the president is steering the country toward an armed conflict within its borders and among its citizens.

“I’m worried that Trump is on the edge of creating a civil war,” Waters, a longtime Trump foe, said during a Black Congressional Caucus conference. “He alluded to it more than once. He alluded to the fact that if he did not get reelected, that there could be a civil war.”

Representative Maxine Waters (Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Conservatives accused Waters of “baseless fear-mongering,” saying Waters was the one who was inciting violence.

On X, MAGA influencer The Blanga wrote that Waters was engaging in “predictive programming. They are trying to ignite civil war in America.”

But Waters is far from the first political figure to predict a civil war. MAGA acolytes used it as a threat during Trump’s legal travails, warning, as longtime confidant Roger Stone did during the president’s first term, of a “spasm of violence” similar to a civil war if the president were brought under impeachment charges by Congress. He was, but violence didn’t follow.

The threats were repeated by Trump’s far-right supporters after the then-former president was indicted for allegedly taking classified documents from the White House without permission.

“We need to start killing these traitorous f**kstains,” wrote one Trump supporter on The Donald, a rabidly pro-Trump message board that played a key role in planning the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Another user added: “It’s not gonna stop until bodies start stacking up. We are not civilly represented anymore and they’ll come for us next. Some of us, they already have.”

In a recent survey of survivalists, 50 percent said the president is “greatly increasing” the likelihood of civil war.

“After the president’s joint address to Congress, even those on the far left are calling for change,” said Justin Anderson, the marketing director for Hyatt Guns in Charlotte. “History has proven that this type of uncertainty allows fringe folks to start banging their drums. The result is usually not just discourse. I think we may see acts of civil disobedience ramp up as we get into the spring and summer months. Traditionally, that leads to more gun sales.”

Americans as a whole have heard the noise, and according to a recent Marist National Poll, 47 percent of the around 1,200 adults surveyed said that they believe a civil war in their lifetime is at least likely.

Waters said Trump is trying to provoke conflict through his deep cuts to essential services like Social Security and aid for the poor.

“And now this president is putting us in a position where hungry people are going to be on the street, where nonprofits who were waiting for their checks are not going to get them, where seniors waiting for their Social Security check will not get it – where poor families with children will not get what they believe the government has agreed to do,” Waters said. “And so when that happens, what does Trump expect? Oh, I believe he expects violence. I believe he expects confrontation. I believe he’s working toward a civil war.”

Last May, Waters accused Trump’s supporters of plotting a civil war if their candidate lost in the November election.

“I want to know about all of those right-wing organizations that he’s connected with who are training up in the hills somewhere and targeting what communities they’re going to attack,” she said. “Not only are they planning on a civil war if they have to do that, but he’s spelling it out – how and what they’re going to do and how he’s going to get revenge, how he’s going to attack his enemies.”

In her remarks Thursday, Waters urged citizens to adhere to the non-violent teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“You know what responsibility that places on us. It places the responsibilities on us to live and do, like Dr. Martin Luther King told us to do,” she said. “He taught us to organize and to protest, but he taught us nonviolence. He taught us nonviolence. That was the center. That was the core of his message. And we live with that all the time.”

“No matter how upset we can get, no matter how angry we can get. We live with what we’ve been taught,” she concluded.