‘Would Unduly Depreciate the Seriousness’: Judge Slams Former Kentucky Student Who Spewed N-Word 200 Times at Black Dorm Worker, Denies Early Release Request

A judge has denied a request for early release from a former college student who was convicted of a racist attack on a young Black woman at a Kentucky school.

Sophia Rosing’s attorney filed a motion requesting that the 24-year-old be released from prison only four months into her 12-month sentence.

Sophia Rosing, 23, pleaded guilty to charges she faced in connection to a racist attack on a Black female student at the University of Kentucky in November 2022. (Photo: Twitter/Jo929854161)

Rosing was charged after she was caught on viral video attacking a Black desk worker at a University of Kentucky dormitory in November 2022. During the attack, a drunken Rosing punched, kicked, and hit Spring, all while calling her the N-word more than 200 times and making other racist references.

She pleaded guilty last August to four counts of fourth-degree assault, one count of disorderly conduct, and one count of alcohol intoxication. She was sentenced in October to a year in prison, 100 hours of community service, and was ordered to pay a $25 fine.

Her attorney, Daniel Whitley, filed a shock probation motion that would allow Rosing to be freed after serving 30 to 180 days of her sentence and instead serve probation.

In the motion, Whitley argued that Rosing does “not pose an ongoing threat to public safety,” despite the severity of her offenses. The filing read that Rosing has faced “significant public scrutiny reputational harm, and lasting consequences, all of which serve as strong deterrents against re-offending.”

Rosing’s attorney also championed his client’s efforts toward rehabilitation, noting that she “has dedicated herself to personal growth and accountability,” and that “she intends to seek professional counseling, complete alcohol treatment programs, and enroll in racial sensitivity training.”

A Fayette County judge recently rejected the motion, meaning Rosing will remain in prison for the duration of her sentence.

According to court documents cited by LEX18, the request was denied because it “would unduly depreciate the seriousness of the offenses.”

When Rosing pleaded guilty last August, she reportedly apologized to Spring face-to-face during a mediation portion of her plea hearing. Spring told local news outlets that even though she apologized for the assault, she never mentioned the racist terms and motivations for the attack during her hearing.