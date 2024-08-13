Former University of Kentucky Student Who Told Cops That She’s Used to Getting ‘Special Treatment’ Faces Up to 1 Year In Jail After Calling Black Student the N-word 200 Times

A former University of Kentucky student who made headlines in 2022 for a racist assault on a Black student worker pleaded guilty to some of the charges she faced in connection to the attack.

Sophia Rosing, 23, pleaded guilty to four counts of fourth-degree assault, one count of disorderly conduct, and one count of public intoxication, her attorney told the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Sophia Rosing, 23, pleaded guilty to charges she faced in connection to a racist attack on a Black female student at the University of Kentucky in November 2022. (Photo: Twitter/Jo929854161)

She was arrested and charged in November 2022 after going on a drunken, racist outburst and physically assaulting Kylah Spring, a dorm employee at the University of Kentucky who was a freshman at the time of the attack.

A viral cellphone video captured Rosing kicking, punching, and biting Springs, and Rosing made national headlines overnight.

A grand jury originally indicted Rosing in February 2023 on first and second-degree offenses of public intoxication, third-degree assault of a police officer, fourth-degree assault, and second-degree disorderly conduct. Rosing initially pleaded not guilty.

The guilty plea she entered Monday followed mediation with two parties, including Spring, where “apologies were made,” Rosing’s attorney said.

Rosing faces up to a year in jail, 100 hours of community service, and a $25 fine. Her sentencing date is set for Oct. 17.

The attack on Spring happened at 1 a.m. on Nov. 6, 2022, when Rosing entered the campus dormitory Boyd Hall, visibly inebriated, while Spring was working the front desk.

Rosing somehow made her way into the dorm without her student ID and started lashing out at Spring and hurling racial and derogatory slurs, all while physically attacking Spring.

A bystander started filming the altercation, which showed Rosing call Spring the N-word more than 200 times in 10 minutes while also calling her a b**** and telling her to “go do her chores.”

As police took Rosing to jail, she reportedly told police she had “lots of money” and was used to getting “special treatment.” She also kicked and bit a police officer, according to court documents.

Shortly after her arrest, Rosing was suspended from the University of Kentucky and permanently banned from campus. She was also fired from her job at Dillard’s.

In the aftermath of the attack, the student body rallied behind Spring, and the university commended her for acting with “professionalism, restraint and discretion.”

In an attempt to rally support for her daughter, Jill Rosing started an online petition as part of an effort to convince the University of Kentucky board to keep Sophia enrolled after the school launched an investigation.

“What is one word compared to someone’s entire future?” Jill Rosing wrote on the Change.org petition.

Rosing, however, later withdrew from the university.

Spring told Lexington 18 News that she got to speak to Rosing face to face on Monday before Rosing entered her guilty plea to the judge.

“I told her that she didn’t break my spirit,” Spring said. “That was one of the things I said the first time I ever spoke about what happened, and that rings true today.”

Rosing’s attorney, Fred Peters, said that Rosing read off a heartfelt apology to Spring during the mediation. He added that his client has quit drinking since the attack and is “extremely remorseful” for her actions — words that Spring said she didn’t believe.

Spring said that during the hearing, Rosing never addressed the racial slurs she aimed at Spring during the assault.

“I feel that a person that is remorseful takes actions that are moving towards proving they are remorseful. Not just words,” Spring remarked. “I forgive her more so for myself. I was raised not to hold grudges, I was raised that we give people forgiveness because God forgave us.”

Spring launched The Spirit & Grace Project, an organization that provides Black female students at predominantly white colleges and universities with resources, opportunities, and support.

“I saw there was a lack of support there with what I went through, and I want to be able to give others the support that I don’t think I was able to have,” Spring said. “But I don’t think people noticed that we needed it at that point. And so now that I’ve noticed that, I want to be a part of being one of the first people to do that and do it well.”