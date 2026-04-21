‘Are You… OK?!’: South Carolina Woman Tries to Steal Fishing Rods, Ends Up Biting Two Man After Confronting Them About Fishing in Pond, Video Shows

Fishermen are usually warned to watch out for alligators or mosquitoes, but not humans!

Two men say they were bitten by a woman in South Carolina after she stole their fishing poles.

Woman accused of trying to steal fishing poles, biting man (Photo: @backgroundbassin/Instagram)

A viral video of the incident shows the woman approaching the men fishing in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, this past week. Once she reaches them, you see her try to confiscate their rods…but not before trying an unusual attack tactic.

“You’re going to bite me? Are you f—king OK?” you hear one man say as the other says he is going to call the cops.

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The Sun News reports the original poster, @backgroundbassin, shared the video on Instagram with the caption “Crazy Karen steals our rods while fishing and tries to bite me.”

The original video was deleted, but @therobbieharvey reposted it, showing the odd altercation on the internet.

“Went on toooo longgg, this could never be me,” commented @thenegrogypsy on TikTok.

“I have been raised with humility and respect, and my anger issues are still a working process, and I pray that I never have to suffer through this situation,” wrote @claird240.

At one point in the video, the woman tells the men she’s “removing” some of their poles because they are not allowed to fish at the pond they were at. She also points to signs that confirmed the ban.

Despite the ban, several other people could be seen fishing at the same time.

“We’ll bring them back to the car,” one of the men says. “We’ll leave right now.”

But the woman in the video said she wouldn’t give the poles back, instead telling the men they could pick them up at an office.

“What’s wrong with this world? People are so angry and awful,” added Reyna Montano on TikTok.

“I don’t understand why people stress out about people fishing. Like, what is the big deal?” said @heathergreene711.

Eventually, in the video, the men accuse the woman of $1,000 in property theft, as she accuses them of assaulting her by trying to pry the fishing poles away.

The Atlanta Black Star reached out to the Myrtle Beach Police Department to see if they are investigating this incident. We are still waiting to hear back.