‘Excuse Me! Excuse Me!’: Unhinged White Woman At Kindergarten Graduation Curses, Attacks and Spits At Black Woman Over Seat, Then Plays Victim with Police, Video Shows

Police had to be called to a kindergarten graduation after a white mother in the audience erupted in anger when a Black woman sat next to her family, leading to a violent confrontation with cursing, spitting, and swinging punches—all captured on a viral video that had social media in an uproar.

The white woman in the footage, seated with her two young children, has not been publicly identified, but both she and the man with her appeared to speak with foreign accents.

Woman captured on footage attacking and making threats during graduation. (Credit: X Video Screengrab BigYash_609)

The video, filmed by the Black woman, begins with the argument already in progress, showing the woman’s male companion claiming there wasn’t enough space for him to sit down, but the video clearly shows an open seat. After some light bickering, he finally sat next to the Black woman, but complained after she told him to calm down, saying, “we’re all sitting, it’s all right.”

But the man had no chill and turned more combative while repeating, “But it’s no space!”

“You’re sitting, sir,” the Black woman shot back.

At that moment, the video abruptly blacked out amid a chaotic scuffle, seemingly caused by the white woman knocking the Black woman’s phone out of her hand in an attempt to stop her from filming the heated exchange.

When the frame came back into view, the white woman’s face was twisted with anger as she swung wildly at the Black woman with one arm while holding her daughter in the other.

Stunned, the Black woman reacted in disbelief, unable to comprehend that she had just been accosted without provocation. Somehow, she kept her composure and withheld from striking back, even when the white woman swung at her again.

The little boy, around 2 years old, gazed angrily at the Black woman after seeing his mother’s outburst. The little girl was not old enough yet to understand the ugly mess unfolding in front of her—all at the hands of her own mom.

After the woman’s fit of rage, her companion stood up suddenly in his orange shorts and demanded, “Can you move, please?” —as if the attack had changed the Black woman’s resolve. “No, I’m not moving,” she said, offended by the blatant disrespect. “No, I am not,” she repeated, now standing on principle.

The argument raged on after the video skipped forward, but it resumed just in time to capture the white woman leaning into the camera, threatening the Black woman, and boldly saying, “I will f**king kill you.”

Afterward, the white woman lunged forward, attempting to strike the Black woman again. However, the man with tattoos quickly stepped in to hold her back, and the blow intended for the Black woman glanced off him instead.

After a few seconds, the white woman suddenly leaned over the large man’s lap and audaciously spat in the direction of the Black woman. The sudden commotion stirred other people in the auditorium to their feet just as it seemed the situation would escalate to a brawl.

At that point, school officials and concerned bystanders stepped in to restore calm.

The Black woman claimed loudly that the white woman had just spit in her face.

Someone can be heard in the video warning the white couple to stop, saying, “Excuse me! Excuse me!”—an official with an ID badge can be seen approaching swiftly.

But that’s when the white couple attempted to explain away their actions, offering excuses for their aggressive behavior.

“Because I was sitting here and she came here,” the burly man cried. Someone else in the crowd had asked him why they were all worked up and in a scrum with the lady. “Because you came into my space,” he complained in broken English. With others now watching, the white woman suddenly calmed down, pulling her kids close as if she were the one who had been wronged.

The incident caused such an embarrassing scene that even people seated on the far side of the auditorium turned their heads in stunned disbelief. The situation escalated when someone called the cops.

In the next frame, a Black female sheriff’s deputy is seen speaking to the couple, having pulled them into the hallway.

The officer calmly urged them to settle down, explaining that their outburst over a seat was disproportionate.

However, the white woman only grew more hostile, flipping her middle finger at the Black woman for continuing to film. The deputy, unfazed, pointed out that filming was perfectly within her rights.

The video ends with the officer pulling the couple further to the side to deescalate the situation. It’s not clear if they went to jail for the apparent crimes that were committed on the video, including terroristic threats and assault, said some who shared the video on social media.

Some voices urged the Black woman to pursue criminal charges or a lawsuit, while others criticized her for letting the confrontation drag on without fighting back.

“No disrespect but does the lady recording have a developmental delay?!?” one person observed. “This went on for way too long. Either reciprocate energy or go get assistance.”

Many people questioned why the couple wasn’t arrested, raising doubts about whether the Black woman had shared the video with the officer to demonstrate the severity of what happened to her.

None of the parties involved have been publicly identified.