‘Nonsense’: Halle Berry Fires Back at Rumors About Rift with Whoopi Goldberg at the Oscars, Tells People to ‘Stop Lying’

Actress Halle Berry, 58, is not entertaining any gossip being spread about her and Whoopi Goldberg, 69.

Both Oscars winners made stunning appearances at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as they were selected as presenters for the 97th annual Academy Awards on March 2.

Halle Berry addresses rumors about alleged rift with Whoopi Goldberg at the Oscars. (Photos by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images; Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

Berry hit the Dolby Theatre stage in Los Angeles to celebrate “James Bond” producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson as Governors Awards recipients.

Goldberg teamed up with her “The Color Purple” movie co-star Oprah Winfrey to introduce the musical tribute to late composer Quincy Jones at the Oscar ceremony.

Rapper and singer Queen Latifah performed “Ease on Down the Road” from “The Wiz.” Jones served as a musical supervisor and music producer for the 1978 fantasy film.

Following last Sunday’s ceremony, an uncorroborated social media post surfaced insisting tension between Berry and Goldberg blocked the two actresses from appearing together on-screen at the event.

“Halle Berry Refused to Present an Oscar Along with Whoopi Goldberg: ‘She’s Not a Nice Person,’” read a post on the Threads via Instagram.

Hours after that Thread message spread across the app, the Academy Award-winning actresses directly denied the speculation of bad blood between her and the longtime “The View” panelist.

“This is totally not true-it’s made up nonsense! I don’t know who makes this s— up!” Berry responded on March 6.

Berry got plenty of backup on Threads for clapping back. One supporter replied, “I know!! They always trying to make ish happen!!! Don’t fall for it!!”

“I don’t think any serious person would believe that,” read an additional response. Likewise a fan declared, “I knew it was BS.”

There was a lot of vitriol expressed at the original poster as well. An annoyed commenter wrote, “People truly have nothing else better to do with their time, it’s disgusting.”

Another reply to the misleading post about Halle and Whoopi read, “Daaammmmnnnn, y’all got called the f— out by @halleberry, you need to stop lying on people.”

Berry cemented her name in the Oscar history books by being the first Black woman to win the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2022 for her role in “Monster’s Ball.”

She attended the 2025 Academy Awards without her boyfriend, music producer Van Hunt, who was unable to make it. The two have been dating since establishing a connection over the phone during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My man is with the kids tonight. He is holding it down tonight,” the Ohio native told Entertainment Tonight on the Oscar red carpet. “Sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do for the family.”

Berry is the mother of a 16-year-old daughter, Nahla Aubry, with her ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry. She also has an 11-year-old son named Maceo-Robert Martinez whom she shares with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

Goldberg took her 51-year-old daughter, Alex Martin, as her plus-one to this year’s Academy Awards. The EGOT winner recapped the evening on an episode of “The View” talk show.

“We were in L.A. at the Oscars, and I took my daughter, who I’ve taken as often as she wants to go, which is not always,” Whoopi recalled on the ABC program.

The grandmother of three also said about Alex, “The first time she and I went together, I brought her when I won for ‘Ghost,’ and there’s a picture somewhere of she and I.”

While agitators attempted to stir up drama between Goldberg and Berry, the two history-making entertainers previously snapped a photo together in 2019 at the star-studded grand opening gala of Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

Goldberg made history when she became the first Black person to win an Emmy Award, Grammy Award, Oscar Award, and Tony Award to reach the coveted EGOT status.

Her journey to the EGOT began with a Grammy win in 1986 for Best Comedy Album. The Best Supporting Actress victory for “Ghost” at the Academy Awards happened in 1991.

Goldberg secured the Outstanding Special Class Special Emmy Award in 2002. She took home a Tony Award as a producer for the “Thoroughly Modern Millie” musical that same year.