‘I Will Do Anything for You’: Woman Flashes Hooters Top, Calls Florida Cop ‘Daddy’ In an Attempt to Flirt Her Way Out of DUI Arrest and Fails, Viral Bodycam Video Shows

Bodycam footage shows a Florida woman drunkenly flirting with a police officer and fumbling her way through a traffic stop, which ends with her DUI arrest.

The now-viral 30-minute footage obtained by WFTV captures the interaction between a Sarasota cop and 22-year-old Sophia Ross, who is heard slurring her words and calling the officer “babe” and “daddy” multiple times.

Police say Ross was pulled over on Nov. 17, 2024, after they witnessed her stopping at green lights and striking several curbs.

Sophia Ross was arrested for a DUI. (Photo: YouTube screenshot/Fox 13)

In the video, Ross is seen swaying off balance as she walks to a sidewalk to speak with an officer. The officer asks Ross if she’d be willing to take part in field sobriety tests, which Ross initially refuses, saying, “I’m literally drinking and not gonna drive.”

When the cop points out that she was driving, she says, “No I was not.” She added that she was not going to drive home and would call AAA before sharing that she had to pee.

“I am under the influence, but I did not drive,” Ross states.

After a few more minutes of back-and-forth in which Ross insists she wasn’t driving and continues to ask for a bathroom break, she finally agrees to participate in one test and walks across the street with the officer.

That’s when she loudly proclaims that she and the cop are “gonna make out here” and asks another officer to turn off the flashing police lights for privacy.

When the cop begins instructing her about the first sobriety exercise, she says, “I will do anything for you, daddy. God****. You in that suit. I would do f***ing anything for you.”

As the cop continues to explain the exercise, Ross says, “Dude, why are you drunk-testing me? You know I’m drunk.”

At one point, after touching the officer once, she says she “can’t keep her hands off him.” When he pulls out a notepad and hands her a handwritten note for the sobriety test, she asks if it’s his phone number.

“I want you,” Ross says to the cop. “You’re taking me home.”

As the cop tries to initiate the field test, he asks her whether she wears contact lenses. That’s when Ross pulls up her sweatshirt to reveal a Hooters tank top and palms her breasts while saying, “These are my contacts,” flirtatiously to the officer.

As the cop keeps things professional, she calls him a nerd, pulls up her sweatshirt again to reveal her Hooters tank once more, and shouts, “I am a nerd!” while showing her revealed tank directly to his body camera.

When the cop tells her that their encounter is being recorded and could potentially be seen by her family members, she says, “You think I give a f***?”

Finally, the cops handcuff her, walk her back to a police cruiser, and inform her she’s being arrested for driving under the influence.

Once she’s seated in the backseat, she tries to move closer to the officer, asking, “You afraid I’m gonna grab your d***?” to which the officer responds, “Yep.”

Police records show she had a blood alcohol content of 0.318 and was charged with DUI.

Her bond was set at $500.