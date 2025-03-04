‘I’m Suing You for Making Me Bleed’: ‘Shark Tank’ Drama Unfolds as Judge Issues Warning to Founders Whose Product Caused Him Bodily Harm

A product designed to “comfort and relieve stress” was involved in an unfortunate mishap on “Shark Tank.” The resurfaced episode of married Hug Sleep co-founders Angie Kupper and Matt Mundt is somewhat of a cautionary tale that investors should heed the warnings of product designers.

In the 2020 episode, the couple was upfront about seeking $150,000 in exchange for 10 percent of their “adult swaddle” company. Their engaging presentation boasted the pros of being draped in fabric that feels like a hug and ended with, “So Sharks, who wants to jump in bed with us?”

“Shark Tank” investor Richard Herjavec threatens to sue business owners after he suffers an injury using their Hug Sleep pod.(Screenshots: Sony Pictures Television / YouTube)

Robert Herjavec was eager to try the pod and stepped into the bed’s sack-like apparatus on set.

At the suggestion of fellow Shark Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary, Herjavec also took a few big hops and then shuffled backward to the bed. Mundt quickly warned, “We don’t want you to do that.” Kupper reached her arm out, though too far from the investor to help if he fell, and cautioned, “We don’t want you to fall.”

She reiterated the same concern when the self-proclaimed “advanced sleeper” remained standing as he placed the stretchy fabric over his head and safely collapsed backward onto the bed.

The Croatian-Canadian businessman continued to simulate a good night’s rest, but then the demonstration derailed. As he wriggled to pop his feet out of the pocket located at the bottom of the sack, Herjavec slid off the side of the bed, struck a round side table, and landed on the floor. As he struggled to get upright, it became obvious that he suffered a superficial cut on his nose.

“My God, I’m bleeding,” he squealed as the panel and prospective business partners laughed. “I hate you!” he yelled before he returned to his seat. Mundt hit back with, “You were doing everything we advised against.”

On YouTube, a viewer noted, “That d-mn table was razor thin.” A second person commented, “He definitely took one for the team.” Lastly, a third viewer commented, “Robert did that to himself lol. Playing too much.”

Every shark made an offer, and in a bargaining war, Herjavec, Daymond John, and O’Leary partnered on the deal while Cuban and Lori Greiner came together. Both teams were willing to invest $300,000 in exchange for 20 percent of the company.

The couple ultimately chose Cuban and Greiner. Herjavec jokingly yelled, “I’m suing you for making me bleed,” though he never made good on his word. Though the episode is five years old and dozens of ventures have garnered thousands in funding from the sharks, Hug Sleep is among the few that remain in business to this day.