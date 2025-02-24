‘Turns Out You’re Not So Mr. Wonderful’: Kevin O’Leary Stunned By ‘Shark Tank’ Contestant’s Response After Rejecting Her Pitch

“Shark Tank” contestants are used to the show’s panel of investors shredding their products and pitches, but what happens when the roles are reversed?

Canadian businessman Kevin O’Leary found out during season 12, episode 10 when he met Fran Harris, a former WNBA star with the Houston Comets.

The basketball player appeared in the long-running series in 2020 with a fiery pitch for Electra, a sports drink promising hydration without the salt and sugar overload. Harris wowed the sharks with her high energy, even gaining a compliment from Mark Cuban, who found the beverage to be tasty and balanced in nutrients.

“Shark Tank” contestant fires back at “not so Mr. Wonderful” investor Kevin O’Leary in resurfaced pitch from Season 12 Episode 10. (Photos: Kevinolearytv/Instagram; Idrinkelectra/Instagram.)

But her time before the investors did not go off without a hitch, especially not with O’Leary, who expressed extreme doubt that the product was guaranteed to break through the industry that is dominated by the likes of Gatorade and Powerade.

“You want to take my $350,000 and experiment whether this can work or not. You don’t have enough data to do that. I don’t wanna, I don’t wanna discourage you, but I also don’t want to see you crash and burn. Confidence is not enough,” he told her.

Harris, the 1986 NCAA champion boldly responded, “I hear what you’re saying—first of all, I win. All I do is win. So, even though I’m new in this category, I’m gonna continue because I know I’m gonna be able to carve out a niche place for Electra and that we’re gonna win. We’re coming for that a— ! That’s it!”

But that fire and conviction was still not enough to woo Leary, who reiterated his take when he said, “I wish you the best, I really do, but I’m not taking this ride with you. I’m sorry, I’m not.”

With a smile on her face, Harris remarked, “So, OK, turns out you’re not so Mr. Wonderful. Thank you for that, though.”

“Shark Tank” stars Cuban, Lori Greiner, and Daymond John also passed on the risky business endeavor.

However, in the end, some tough bargaining led Harris to accept a deal from Barbara Corcoran. With the promise of bringing either an NFL or NBA Hall of Famer on board and the promise to give up 30 percent of Electra, Harris secured a $100,000 investment and a $250,000 line of credit from the veteran investor.

Despite losing a substantial investment years prior to a failed soda company, Corcoran was still willing to extend her help to Harris.

Though it is unclear what happened once cameras were not rolling, at least one person suspected, “Dont think the deal closed.” A third was critical of Harris when they typed, “Obnoxious and arrogant. Talks a big game.”

According to the enthusiastic entrepreneur’s LinkedIn, she remains the CEO of the “better-for-you hydration beverage.” In 2024, the business teased a rebrand with additional flavors. However, the Litty Lemonade, Passion Punch, and Oh Yeah Orange are still the only offerings.

In 2022, Electra was sold on the shelves of HEB stores in Texas as well as through Amazon. As of last year, the product appears to be sold exclusively on its site in powder form instead of the pre-bottled drink Harris pitched in 2020.