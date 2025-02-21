‘Now Go Back and Start All Over’: Shark Tank Judges Kevin O’leary and Daymond John’s Disturbing Interaction with Fashion Designer Resurfaces

A resurfaced clip from Shark Tank’s first season has social media buzzing, as investor Kevin O’Leary and FUBU founder Daymond John delivered a harsh takedown of an entrepreneur they believed was misleading them.

The episode, which aired in October 2009, featured Danon Beres, the CEO of fashion accessory brand Washed Up Hollywood, who confidently entered the Tank seeking $500,000 for a 25 percent stake in his company. However, what began as a routine pitch quickly spiraled into an intense confrontation.

Beres claimed to have sold more than 10,000 belts in the previous year, but his valuation immediately raised red flags among the Sharks. Barbara Corcoran pressed for details on costs, learning that each belt cost $40 wholesale and sold for $100.

The investors grew even more skeptical when Beres revealed he was both the CEO and designer of the brand. O’Leary, never one to hold back, questioned the viability of that combination in the fashion industry.

Kevin O’Leary and Daymond John slash a young entrepreneur’s dreams calling him a “lying pig.” (Photos: Alex Wong/Getty Images; Jim Spellman/WireImage)

When Beres confidently projected his company could reach $32 million in five years, O’Leary’s patience wore thin.

“I love their companies, I love the confidence, I hate your valuation,” he said.

He then cautioned Beres about the dangers of being a solo entrepreneur, delivering one of his signature biting analogies.

“Look, you’re a very interesting character, CEO, designer,” O’Leary said. “Now there’s a little bit of a risk there — if you walk out of here and a bus runs you over, you’re going to be sparkling on the pavement with that belt.”

The situation escalated further when O’Leary outright labeled Beres “a pig” for what he saw as excessive greed.

Drawing from his fashion industry expertise, Daymond John focused on the pricing and branding concerns.

“That price is outrageous. I can’t tell that’s his brand when it’s sparkling walking by somebody,” he said, making it clear that he didn’t believe Beres’ sales figures added up.

O’Leary doubled down on his critique, delivering an unforgettable exchange.

“Wait a minute, I called him a pig, and you called him a liar. So he’s a lying pig,” O’Leary said. John, with a knowing grin, responded, “Yes. But a talented lying pig.”

As the clip made its rounds online, YouTube users were quick to call out what they saw as irony in the Sharks’ harsh criticism.

“Greedy people calling others greedy,” one commenter noted.

Another user found O’Leary’s comment particularly hypocritical, writing, “Kevin calling him greedy is insane.”

Others poked fun at Beres’ product concept, with one remarking, “Custom belt buckles, this guy’s a visionary. Next stop, printed T-shirts and mugs.”

Some viewed the harsh feedback as a learning opportunity, with one optimistic commenter suggesting, “He learned what not to do, now go back and start all over then make it better. Then show everyone their mistake.”

The resurfaced clip joins a growing list of controversial moments from “Shark Tank,” including O’Leary’s notorious rejection of The Lip Bar founders Melissa Butler and Rosco Spears.

During their pitch, O’Leary dismissed their lipstick line, referring to the Black women entrepreneurs as “colorful cockroaches” and insisting their business would never thrive. Butler proved him wrong, later securing funding and expanding her brand with the successful launch of Thread Beauty.

More recently, Shark Tank fans witnessed how even minor missteps can cost entrepreneurs valuable deals.

In 2022, during season 14, Ride FRSH founders Donovan and Trey Brown sought a $200,000 investment but lost Mark Cuban’s interest after making an ill-advised joke about his Dallas Mavericks’ defeat in that year’s NBA Playoff finals.

Despite the show’s tough rejections, many entrepreneurs have gone on to achieve remarkable success.

The Sun reports that Kim Vaccarella’s Bogg Bag, rejected four times by the Sharks, has since grown into a $100 million business with major retail partnerships.

Similarly, Todd Zimmerman’s “Oliver the Ornament” book series has generated nearly $2 million in sales and earned recognition from first lady Melania Trump.

The exposure alone has helped businesses thrive, even without securing a deal.

Companies like Burlap & Barrel, a single-origin spice company, saw sales nearly double after appearing on the show, while Spoonful of Comfort experienced similar success thanks to the platform’s massive audience, according to Market Watch.

As for Washed Up Hollywood, the fashion accessory brand founded by Beres, it ceased operations several years ago. Beres has since transitioned into the cybersecurity industry, now serving as the director of sales at Huntress, a cybersecurity firm.