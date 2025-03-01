‘I’ve Never Seen Will So Happy’: Will Smith and Idina Menzel’s New Video Sparks Drama Following ‘Broken Heart’ Confession and Ongoing Marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith wants to get back to the “reckless abandon” of new love. If his speculating fans are right, he has already found it with Spanish singer India Martinez.

The duo triggered relationship alarms when their chemistry-laced performance of their single “First Love” saw them pressed up against each other so closely that it appeared as though they may have locked lips.

The steamy exhibit unfolded before a live audience during the 37th Premio Lo Nuestro Awards on Feb. 20. As relationship rumors ran rampant about their close encounter on stage, Smith seemingly amped up the buzz around them by sharing a video of them together on Feb. 28.

Will Smith opens up about having a “broken heart” as speculate he is dating Latin pop singer India Martinez after their steamy performance of “First Love.” (Photos: India_martinez/Instagram; Jadapinkettsmith/Instagram.)

This time, he and Martinez are observed facing each other as they recite their lyrics into a mic that swings between them. They eventually end up side by side laughing as the clip concludes.

“Dude you look SO happy right now this is the fresh prince we wanna see,” said one commentator, while another added, “I’ve never seen Will so happy with a woman, he deserves the best.”

A third acknowledged, “He’s been warming up the screen with ladies and in everything for decades.”

Two individuals even referred to Martinez as Smith’s “new babe,” noting, “she fits you … seriously.”

But on the contrary, a few dozen felt his post was “weird and beyond “strange.” When asked to explain why, one person said, “Because he’s been married for decades and he’s singing a song with another woman about wanting the experience of a ‘first love’ which is an indicator of a new beginning.”

Now, in hindsight, it appears as though the “Bad Boy” actor potentially hinted at being in pursuit of an emotional thrill amid his presumed ongoing separation from wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Will Smith opens up about having a “broken heart” as speculate he is dating Latin pop singer India Martinez after their steamy performance of “First Love.” (Photos: @india_martinez/Instagram, @jadapinkettsmith/Instagram)

Just before Valentine’s Day, the movie star posted a self-recorded video on Instagram, where he walked through his home and ruminated over the first love theory and having a “broken heart.” Reflecting on the “freedom” of new love before “life happens,” he said, “With a closed heart, there is no way to create that love that we desire.”

He also made mention of the Ramdas poem “How to Keep Your Heart Open in Hell.” His limited comments did not leave room for followers to flood him with remarks about his wife of 28 years. But with Martinez in the picture, the post has generated new eyes after being reshared by The Daily Mail.

There, someone wrote, ”Why don’t they just get divorced and move on??? All this heart break/heart ache is truly ridiculous. Just get over it and get on with life. Find another partner if need be but stop griping over previous stuff.”

A second comment read, “He and Jada have diff levels or kinds of cool. She wanted a Tupac but had to settle for rich but goofy Will…and it showed in their relationship. She punished him for it, didnt she?”

Pinkett Smith revealed she and the Hollywood juggernaut had been separated since 2016 while she promoted her memoir “Worthy” in 2023. By that point, the couple had been plagued by rumors of having an open marriage and being swingers, both theories she shut down on her defunct “Red Table Talk” series.

After the Oscar winner slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards — in her defense after an ill-received “G.I. Jane” joke — Pinkett Smith suggested that she and her husband were recommitted to each other and working through things. Any semblance of them being a romantic pair has yet to be seen as divorce speculation has ramped up.

The former “it” couple was last seen together in November.