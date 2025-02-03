‘End the Charade’: Will Smith Reportedly Wants Out of Jada Pinkett Smith Marriage But Risk of $400 Million Loss Is Blocking Divorce 

Prospects of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith rekindling their romance are bleak, according to a new report divulging insider details about what is keeping them legally bound to each other.

Fans were shocked to learn that the pair had been separated since 2016 during Jada’s bombshell reveal while promoting her “Worthy” memoir two years ago just as the momentum from her entanglement began to die down.

New report suggests Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have too much at risk to divorce after 26 years of joint assets. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)



Now, RadarOnline is claiming that the box office superstar and his wife of 27 years have avoided divorce due to the risk to their financial empire. “They’re still together on paper, but at this point, the talk is that it’s more of a business arrangement than an emotional connection,” the tabloid reported its unnamed “insider” said.

“The two companies they’re attached to serve as a vehicle for most of their money-making endeavors, and it would most likely need to be split up or totally revamped if they were to put a formal end to the marriage,” they noted.

Moreover, the individual alleges, “That is just not something that they have wanted to do. For logistical purposes, it’s been more convenient for them to keep the status quo and do their own things in different places for the better part of five years.”

“He knows he needs to be strategic as there’s $400 million on the line. But he’s hurt and angry. He wants to divorce and end the charade,” continued the claims.

The duo are owners of Westbrook Inc., a multi-platform entertainment company, and Overbook Entertainment, their production company. They sold a minority ownership stake of the entertainment entity for a reported $60 million to former Disney executives Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer in 2022.

At the time, the venture, which produced “King Richard,” “Red Table Talk” on Facebook and hit shows “Bel-Air” and “Cobra Kai,” to name a few, was valued at $600 million.

Will Smith and Jada spotted out for dinner in 1st public sighting together in 6 months. pic.twitter.com/HP1GX6lqbC — AtelierPop Odyssey (@AtelierPopOdy) November 11, 2024

A January 2024 Semafor report alleged that Westbrook lost $100 million in revenue as a result of Will slapping Chris Rock during the televised Academy Awards ceremony two years earlier.

Simultaneous actors and writers strikes added to the dip, ultimately resulting in the layoff of half of its 100 staff members. CFO Kevin McDonald also made his departure, although a company spokesperson suggested the executive’s exit was months in the making and was not a part of the Oscars fallout.

Growing speculation of their marriage evolving into a business partnership was fueled in January when People reported, “They are living their own lives but haven’t completely severed ties.”

The outlet’s source even shared that Will and Jada “have had separate homes for years.” The parents of son Jaden and daughter Willow, were last spotted out for dinner together in November 2024.

🚨BREAKING: 📕🇺🇸: Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she and Will Smith have been separated since 2016.



In an exclusive clip from her upcoming prime-time special with Hoda Kotb, Pinkett Smith opens up about the surprising revelations from her memoir, "Worthy."



"It was not a divorce on… https://t.co/ml31yZ5nvK pic.twitter.com/UJSXa7w6SR — Ölele | Building OSN (@OleleSalvador) October 11, 2023

However, the actor was solo as he walked the red carpet at the 67th Grammys on Feb. 2.

“WILL GOT THAT HAND OUT AS A REMINDER!!!!” one Instagram user who zoomed in on Will’s ringless left finger joked, although it’s unclear if he ever wore a wedding ring.

A second fan said, “Will looking noiceeee, my man healinggg !” while a third asked, “Where’s Jada?”

Jaden and Willow posed for photos together before joining their father inside, where they were seated together. In her post acknowledging the evening, Jada excluded Will, opting instead to upload a photo of her kids with “Period” written over it.

Will’s oldest son Trey, from his previous marriage to Sheree Zampino, was not in attendance as well.