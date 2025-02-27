‘You Wouldn’t Be Here If We Didn’t Bring You Here’: Iowa Gas Station Argument Erupts Between Two Women After Racist Remarks, Video Shows

A heated argument between two women at an Iowa gas station took a racist turn when a white woman allegedly told a Black woman, “You wouldn’t be here if we didn’t bring you here.”

The episode, filmed by the Black woman who pulled out her phone to capture the unidentified Karen spewing hate while pumping gas in the cold, escalated when the Black woman fired back with her own expletives — making it clear that the white woman had messed with her on the wrong day.

Video of the tense encounter has since gone viral on Reddit and TikTok, showing the two women loudly arguing back and forth while standing outside their cars at the gas pumps.

A screenshot from a viral video showing a verbal altercation at an Iowa gas station. (Photos: Reddit/r/PublicFreakout)

“B—ch, I came from here, h-e!” the Black woman could be heard shouting at the start of the distressing footage, responding angrily to the woman’s earlier verbal attack, the moment of which was not shown on the video.

Realizing she was being filmed, the white woman donned a pair of sunglasses and kept her back to the camera, her scarf fluttering in the breeze as she tilted her head toward the sky —every bit the Karen her mannerisms revealed her to be during the dust-up.

The white woman kept her back to the Black woman but flailed her arms as if she were arguing face-to-face, creating a bizarre scene where she appeared to be in a heated debate with the air for several moments.

The Black woman was furious and at the top of her voice, likely attracting attention from the other customers in the parking lot.

“Are you dumb?” she shouted behind the woman, who still hadn’t turned around yet. “Talking about if you all didn’t bring me, I wouldn’t be here, b—ch, who is we?” the woman exclaimed.

Finally, the white woman turned around with a broad smile and said smugly, “Hey, I’m Jewish.”

The Black woman clapped back, “I don’t give a f—k!” she repeated three times.

The argument became so hot-blooded that vulgarities began flying like sparks of fire.

In the second act of the footage, the Black woman, now seething, marched between the pumps to confront the white woman head-on, determined to have the final word.

“Because I’m a Black person?” she asked the Karen, who responded, “F—k you” twice —but not angrily — she said it in a self-satisfied way, like the cat that got the cream.

She then mocked the Black woman by making an Archie Bunker-like expression to her face, complete with the droll sound effects.

“And what am I?” the white woman asked. “A goofy,” responded the Black woman, whose face was not shown on camera. “And you’re stupid,” the white woman responded in kind.

The venom seemed to subside slightly, with both women shifting to a battle of wits to prove who was more racist. Still, they talked over each other as the war of words went around in circles.

“I’m not gonna be racist because you’re a crybaby,” the Black woman said.

“No, I’m not racist,” the white woman protested, waving her hand at her adversary.

“You are racist, you just called me a Black stupid b—ch,” before the other woman interrupted, saying, “That’s because you’re Black and I’m white,” then tossing up her hands in exasperation, as if she couldn’t fathom what the issue was.

“That’s racist, dummy,” the Black woman erupted.

“Geesh, no it’s not,” the white woman disagreed several times.

“Clown!” the Black woman scoffed.

“I’m a white b—ch,” the woman responded, as if to shrug off the insult, implying that if she could take it, the Black woman should, too.

But the Black woman wasn’t buying the false equivalence, knowing full well that the weight of racial insults isn’t the same when history and power dynamics are in play.

“But I never called you that, I wouldn’t,” she said. “I don’t care, I’m a white b—tch,” the woman said again, and finally, the Black woman agreed, flatly saying, “OK.”

At this point, the Black woman began threatening to post the video on social media, saying, “They’re gonna find you,” suggesting that social media sleuths would expose her as a racist.

From there, the white woman opened the front door of her four-door pickup truck, revealing a small child in a toddler seat — apparently buckled in the wrong way, facing forward. The Black woman immediately pointed out the woman’s mistake. “You have a child in the front seat!” she exclaimed. “Why don’t you have her in the back seat?” she asked, adding “Clown” for emphasis.

But the white woman was more concerned about the Black woman’s earlier threat of outing her on social media. “Who’s gonna find me?” she asked.

Instead of answering, the Black woman scolded her again for improperly transporting the child. “It’s not safe, clown,” she said before the video ends abruptly.