‘You Have Nothing Better to Do?’: Male Karen Forced to Eat His Words After Confronting Disabled Michigan Woman Over Handicapped Parking Spot

A male “Karen” who confronted a woman about parking in a handicapped space was flummoxed when she pointed out a handicapped decal hanging from her rearview mirror.

“You need to learn some respect for people who can’t park and walk,” the man thundered outside a Canton, Michigan, Kroger after approaching TikTok user @its.me.kd.

“You should have some manners,” she responded.

A Michigan man is caught on video confronting a woman about parking in a handicapped spot. (Photos: TikTok/KD)

“You’re a stupid, entitled b-tch!” he replied, showing none.

After some undistinguishable crosstalk, the man returns and circles her vehicle, looking for proof she is handicapped.

“You don’t have a handicap plate, you don’t have a sticker … ” he said before seeing her decal hanging from the rearview mirror. “… You have a sticker up there.”

Instead of apologizing, the man turned and walked back towards the store, knowing he had made a fool of himself.

“Open your big eyes and look, you moron,” she said.

After some more indistinguishable comments, KD asked, “You have nothing better to do with your life?”

He shot back with comments hard to hear in the video; KD’s answer gives some hint as to what he said.

“I don’t have to tell you what my handicap is,” she said, reminding viewers that not all handicaps are visible.

That touched a nerve with some commenters who’ve experienced similar incidents.

“I go through this too,” one woman wrote. “My daughter doesn’t look like she’s got any handicaps because they are not visible, but she’s legally blind and severely deaf, so I have a placement card for her, so people should NEVER assume!!”

“I’m 38, and my disability is invisible to the average eye,” another woman wrote. “I had some guy scream at me once at Home Depot like this.”

“I got this all the time. I had to yell back at ppl, and I still get dirty looks. but yea,” wrote a third.

KD said the stranger, who walked back into the store after their confrontation, called the police on her, but when the cops arrived, he was nowhere to be found.

The post generated 2,490 comments as of Monday afternoon, most sympathetic to KD.

“Why can’t people mind their business?” said one commenter, speaking for virtually everyone.