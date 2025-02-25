‘All Blacks Are Foreign to My People’: Texas Prosecutor Exposed As Operator of Anonymous White Supremacist X Account, In Damning Report

The individual behind an anonymous X account rife with white supremacist and anti-immigration posts has been identified as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement prosecutor, according to a detailed new report by the Texas Observer.

The profile “GlomarResponder,” which boasts more than 17,000 followers, is run by 44-year-old James “Jim” Joseph Rodden, an assistant chief counsel for ICE in the Dallas area, who reportedly filled the X page with numerous hateful, racist, and xenophobic posts.

“America is a White nation, founded by Whites … Our country should favor us,” GlomarResponder wrote just last month.

James “Jim” Joseph Rodden (Photo: X/@Medusausi)

“All blacks are foreign to my people, dumb f***,” the account posted last September.

In May 2024, GlomarResponder posted, “I’m not a commie, I’m a fascist. Fascists solve communist problems. Get your insults right, retard.”

And in August: “‘Migrants’ are all criminals.”

Last March: “Nobody is proposing feeding migrants into tree shredders. Yet. Give it a few more weeks at this level of invasion, and that will be the moderate position.”

And just last month: “My WWII vet grandfather didn’t get a chance to kill asians, so he volunteered for Korea. He’d be asking for a short term job with ICE kicking doors and swinging a baton.”

Rodden’s connection to the page was unearthed through a thorough investigation of the GlomarResponder’s social activity, which included posts suggesting that its operator was affiliated with an ICE office.

In response to a post last month that listed several cities where immigration raids and deportations were expected to take place, GlomarResponder wrote, “Can confirm all of those … May have a betting pool to see who can guess which one I’m at on any particular day, based on the news,” he added.

The next day, the account posted, “Yeah I’m in a courthouse waiting on warrants,” adding, “Turns out there’s a lot of b**** work to be done to make mass deportations happen.”

A closer examination of other posts made by the account reveals biographical details that coincide with information about Rodden based on his personal social media activity, court hearings that he attended, and records from open-source investigative tools and private data broker sites, all of which were detailed in the Observer’s report.

The GlomarResponder account has been set to private, so its posts can only be seen by the page’s followers.

In a statement, an ICE spokesperson didn’t confirm Rodden’s employment or whether the agency would launch an investigation into Rodden’s association with the GlomarResponder account.

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will not comment on the substance of this article pending further investigation, to include whether the owner of the referenced ‘X’ account is a current employee,” the spokesperson wrote in an email to the Observer. “Notwithstanding, ICE holds its employees to the highest standards of professionalism and takes seriously all allegations of inappropriate conduct.”