‘Should be Sliced At the Throat’: White Teen In Viral Racist Rant Fired from Job, Cries In Mug Shot After Arrest for Underage Drinking at Phoenix Open

A 19-year-old man was fired from his job shortly after a video that went viral on social media captured him going on a slur-laden rant about Hispanics at the WM Phoenix Open in Arizona.

Cellphone video captured Brandtbert Brudenell talking with a group of women and making a slew of egregious racist and sexist comments.

Brandtbert Brudenell (Photo: YouTube screenshot/AZFamily)

“You god— b—rs should be sliced at the throat at the border … You wanna know why you god— b—rs should be sliced at their throat?” Brudenell asks drunkenly. “Because you guys are god— border hopper n—rs.”

Brudenell also alluded to the white supremacist hate symbol “1488” during his tirade, but he botched the last two numbers as he recited them.

“You know what 1444 means? Hail Hitler,” Brudenell stated. “You guys dumb— b—es don’t know s—. Fat girl, fat girl.”

According to the Anti-Defamation League, the first two numbers in the symbol are shorthand for the “14 Words” slogan: “We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.” The “88” stands for “Heil Hitler” because H is the 8th letter of the alphabet.

Unfortunately for Brudenell, he was wearing a hat with the logo of his employer on it while the video was being recorded, which made it easy for internet sleuths to figure out where he worked.

Soon after the clip was posted and reshared, the home security system company Vivint commented underneath the clips of Brudenell that were shared on multiple Instagram pages and revealed that Brudenell was fired.

“We have identified the individual and terminated his employment. This behavior is abhorrent and in no way reflects the values of our brand,” the company wrote.

Shortly after the video was recorded, Brudenell was arrested on multiple unrelated charges after he was caught drunkenly walking the grounds of the TPC Scottsdale course where the golf tournament was taking place.

According to AZFamily.com, Brudenell was caught walking near the course’s second hole on Feb. 6 after the grounds had closed for the day.

When officers first approached him, he refused to leave. Event security at the course told police that Brudenell had run from security guards when they first encountered him wandering the course.

Authorities arrested Brudenell and charged him with criminal trespass, refusing to provide a truthful name, and being under 21 with liquor in the body. His eyes appeared red and watery in the mug shot.

Police were later notified about the video featuring Brudenell and its racist content. They filed an incident report, launched an investigation, and are in contact with the person who posted the clip.