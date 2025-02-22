‘Protect Yourself’: ‘Captain America’ Star Anthony Mackie Breaks Silence About Why He Says ‘No’ to Fan Photos After Years of Misunderstandings

No matter how many times fans ask, Anthony Mackie will not budge on his no-photos policy. The actor is currently dominating the box office as the star of “Captain America: Brave New World,” which means supporters have been seeing more of him while promoting the film on a national media tour.

However, these extra appearances, orchestrated photo shoots, and autograph signings are not invitations for moviegoers to turn casual sightings into unofficial meet-and-greets. In fact, Mackie is maintaining a firm boundary of separating his celebrity persona from the New Orleans-bred father of four that he is when studio cameras are not rolling.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 27: Anthony Mackie attends the Marvel Studios Press Line during 2024 Comic-Con International at Hilton Bayfront on July 27, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

In a recent interview with Atlanta radio show “The Morning Hustle,” he joked, “I’mma stay inside,” in response to the suggestion that fans might strike it lucky. However, he is not turning down his fan base to be rude.

For Mackie, the decision is all about control and safety. “It’s just, you have to realize this: It’s 2025, you take a picture, once that narrative is out there, the narrative is out there,” he explained.

Furthermore, Mackie shared, “You know, you not only have to protect your brand, you have to protect yourself, you have to protect your family, you know.” There is an exception to the rule, though few are likely to benefit from the ideal circumstances that would generate a change of heart.

“At some point in time, unless I know you, unless I trust you, unless I know you’re there to protect me, I’m not going to put my trust in you and put myself out on a limb like that. That’s just not smart in this day and age,” began the Marvel superhero.

He continued, “Now, if it’s in a controlled environment like this, oh, we can take all the pictures ’cause I got everybody here watching. But if it’s just me over there and you over there, nah, nah, nah, we got words for that where I’m from.”

For years, Mackie has gotten a bad rap as social media users have exposed how he callously turned them down, acted as if he did not see them, or stopped them in their tracks before ever getting close enough to praise his on-screen work or ask for a photo.

"If I tell you no, respect it" – Anthony Mackie and Theo James discuss fans assuming actors owe them selfies during the Comedy Actor #THRRoundtable pic.twitter.com/TrS1YBxiiX — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 18, 2024

Some individuals understand his expectation of privacy and desire to lead a quasi-normal life, while others argue that interacting with fans is par for the course of a public figure. With added context about his concerns for controlling his narrative, those mixed reactions continue to be present.

On Instagram, one person commented, “Hes also explained that one fan threw up on him once after taking a picture lmfao. I dont blame him at all. Do what you gotta do to protect yourself.”

Another reaction read, “I get it but you’ve shunned actual children so boy wtf?”

“Captain America: Brave New World” has made more than $198 million globally since its Feb. 14 release. The film marks Mackie’s second cinematic portrayal of the iconic super soldier since he first donned the red, white, and blue shield in 2014’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”