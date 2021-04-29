Anthony Mackie Thinks His Captain America Action Figure ‘Looks More Like Jamie Foxx’

When Anthony Mackie got his first glimpse of his Captain America action figure, it took him a second to recognize himself, Mackie said, during a hilarious moment with “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert.

The 42-year-old actor, who has portrayed Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, in Marvel films since his 2014 debut in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” picked up the mantle of Captain America, previously played by Chris Evans, in the final episode of Marvel’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and got a small taste of what comes with a future as Cap.

Anthony Mackie is getting used to being Captain America. Photo: @anthonymackie/Instagram

During an April 26 appearance on the late-night talk show, Colbert surprised the “Altered Carbon” actor with a look at himself in the form of a Captain America action figure. “Well, I’ve got something I’ve been told you have not seen yet, but it’s pretty awesome,” Colbert teased at the 7:50 mark of the interview before pulling out the action figure and setting it on top of his desk for Mackie to see.

The “We Are Marshall” actor, who was amused by the reveal, asked the host how he managed to get his hands on the yet-to-be-released toy, to which Colbert responded “I don’t know! I work in TV; they give me things.”

Stephen Colbert shows Anthony Mackie his Captain America action figure.

While appreciative of the representation, Mackie joked that, at first glance, the figure bared more of a likeness to another certain talented Black actor than him. “From this distance he look more like Jamie Foxx than me!” he laughed. “That’s dope. Yeah, that’s amazing. I haven’t seen it yet. I’ve never seen one of those.”

Mackie was also caught off-guard when he learned that “Captain America 4” is currently in development with some of his “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” colleagues. According to The Hollywood Reporter, show creator and head writer Malcolm Spellman is co-writing the script along with series staff writer Dalan Musson.

Anthony Mackie wears his new Marvel superhero uniform well. Photo: @anthonymackie/Instagram

“I literally found out yesterday in a grocery store,” Mackie told “Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday, April 27.” “The checkout guy named Dwayne, a cool cat, he’s like, ‘Yo, man. Is this real?!’ ” Mackie then held up a cell phone. “I’m like, ‘I haven’t heard anything.’ That’s what I love about working for Marvel. They call you, they’re like, ‘Come to L.A. We wanna tell you what’s going on.’ So, I’m excited to see what happens, but I haven’t heard anything.”

If you’re still behind on the latest Marvel saga, the full season of “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” is available to stream on Disney+.