‘You Can’t Even Look at Me’: Outraged Anthony Mackie Fan Calls Out the Actor’s ‘Rude’ Behavior During Impromptu Encounter

Some Anthony Mackie supporters are still dismayed to learn that the actor does not like being approached by fans during his day-to-day life. A TikTok creator by the name of Laci Kole is the latest to find out this harsh reality, as her run-in with him has sparked a viral debate about boundaries.

Kole, who, like Mackie, is a New Orleans native, ranted about the response she received when she attempted to approach the “Captain America” actor. She began her two-minute and forty-one-second video by stating, “Let me just say, rudest human being alive,” and then proceeded to recollect how the short-lived encounter unfolded.

The college student first shared that the celebrity spotting took place at a gas station in their hometown. She noticed him just as she was about to refuel her car.

“Here Anthony Mackie comes in this huge f—king truck, all blacked out, all f—king sleek, windows down,” she said, obviously agitated. “So, it’s like, also, if you don’t want people to come up to you and f—king say how much they appreciate your work, why the f—k are all your windows down and you’re blasting music smoking a f—king cigar?”

“I gently walk up to him, being like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so sorry to bother,’ because I know celebrities are on time. I know celebrities got sh-t to do. I understand that. So I walk up being very, very, very, respectful, very, very, very, open-minded, being like, ‘Hey, I’m so sorry to bother you,” she explained as she punched her right hand into her open left palm.

Kole’s story continued, “Tell me why Anthony Mackie did this,” as she imitated how he raised his hand, motioning her to stop in her tracks. “‘No’” he said. “And then just went back to what he was doing, having me standing there. I was standing there in front of Anthony Mackie, being like, ‘Oh,’” said Kole, illustrating how bewildered she was by his reaction.

The young lady goes on to state that she only wanted to thank him for taking time to acknowledge her and to express how appreciative she is of his work. “That was it! I just wanted to be like, ‘Hey, Anthony Mackie, like, it’s so nice to meet you, like, I’m so, like, your work is actually phenomenal. I’m so glad I got to meet you. Like, have an amazing day.’ That was it!” said the content creator, who was still seated in her car as she processed how she had been shut down.

Her frustrations and disappointment boiled over as she continued to declare, “These f—king celebrities make it seem like we’re f—king roaches and rats. B—ch, I’m pumping like the f—king—I’m at the same gas station as you, b—ch! Baby, we on the same level playing field. I’m pumping the same gas you pumping right now, and you can’t even look at me.”

Before ending the viral post, she claimed that had Mackie been subtle in shushing her and explained he was trying to keep a low profile, she would have been understanding and shown him grace. But more than a few people think that Kole acted entitled and should have known better than to fangirl over Mackie in the first place.

“Two things can be true. Anthony Mackie is rude as hell even to service industry ppl. Celebs/ Ppl are not entitled to talk to strangers if they don’t feel like it,” said one person seemingly defending Mackie.

She started saying well if I was a celebrity I’d be understanding and take a picture with a fan. He replied “well you’re not so you wouldn’t know. Have a good day.” She was pissy after that😂 I was on a school trip with the band and we all told her to get lost. I have a photo pic.twitter.com/pqxVpdcxOO — Heat (@irvin_arenas14) March 26, 2024

“Ok let’s assume it’s true, what makes her think he wants to talk to her just cus he plays captain america on tv doesn’t mean he has to be a nice to people who just walk up to him. Leave celebrities alone! She learned THW,” another posted. Some say his behavior was representative of his clear boundaries.

“Still, what he did was rude but understandable. I get bothered by strangers at the gas stations a lot and I’m not even a celebrity,” read another reaction. A third person claimed to have witnessed “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” star turn away women who wanted to take a photo with him while dining with cast mates in Atlanta in 2015.

The person claimed one of the women uttered, “Well if I was a celebrity I’d be understanding and take a picture with a fan.” Mackie allegedly responded, “Well you’re not so you wouldn’t know. Have a good day.”

The Marvel star has a known track record for turning down photos and general encounters with his fans in his private life. Last year, there was a frenzied discourse after he refused a boy’s picture request while catching a Saints game. Again, some people defended him for wanting to have normal presence in spite of the fandom he sometimes evokes.