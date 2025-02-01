‘He Lived His Life Dirty’: Hulk Hogan Accused of Damaging His WWE Legacy Over Donald Trump Support Following Years of Backlash for His Racist Tirades

Hulk Hogan critics suspect the wrestling legend’s support of Donald Trump may be forging a wedge between him and the WWE.

The brand ambassador was slated to make an appearance during “Saturday Night’s Main Event” on Jan. 25, but he pulled out 24 hours before showtime.

“Wrestling Observer Radio” host Dave Meltzer told listeners, “I don’t know what the deal is with the Hogan thing, I mean, yeah — there’s more to the Hogan thing than meets the eye. I’m just not sure exactly yet what it is.”

Meltzer added, “I’m not saying that because it’s suspicious; I’m saying that because I was absolutely told that, that there’s ‘more to it than meets the eye.’ That’s the exact wording I was told.”

It was reported that the retired showman canceled his appearance to attend his son Nick’s wedding. Photos shared by the 34-year-old on social media confirm that his father was in attendance for the Jan. 25 ceremony in Clearwater, Florida.

Still, social media users have theorized that Hogan’s past racist controversies that continue to resurface and his alliance with Trump may be at the root of his tarnishing legacy.

“What an enormous load of bulls—t. Hulk Hogan would throw his entire family in front of a train for any chance to be in the spotlight. This is the excuse for WWE keeping him off the show because NBC does not want 10,000 chanting ‘You’re a racist” on their network,” an X user claimed.

A second person commented, “Hulk Hogan really f–ked up his entire legacy in wrestling because he wanna be a racist.”

Former WWE creative director Debra Jaswaye is not surprised that public perception of the veteran wrestler has shifted for the worse.

“Hogan has always been a douchebag. … I think he’s been a low-rung talent,” she told the hosts of the “Cheap Heat Productions” podcast last month when asked if Hogan still has a place in the WWE.

Weeks earlier, when “Monday Night Live Raw” made its Netflix debut on Jan. 6, Hogan, 71, was greeted with a resounding wave of boos as he walked out onto the stage to “Real American” instead of thunderous applause. Even then his former fans blamed his racist rants and MAGA support as the fuel for their disdain.

HULK HOGAN IS BEING BOOED WHILE TRYING TO GLAZE THE FANS.



LMFAOOOOOOOO DESERVED 😭#RAWOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/1CN4AwNVXU — TribaI Wrestling (@TribalMegastar) January 7, 2025

“As far as like what he’s doing in his career, as far as dipping his toe in politics and getting heavy-handed in our current administration, again, it’s seeking the limelight; it’s a cheap pop for the candidate at the time,” continued Jaswaye.

“To see Hogan and to see that happy reception, you know, I think the fans have spoken. I think he’s really fallen out of grace with a lot of people because I think he just became a bit of a sellout, and not a bit of a sellout; he’s a sellout. I mean, I just don’t think he’s ever been one that people can use the word integrity when you talk about Hulk Hogan,” she remarked.

Unlike with wrestlers Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and John Cena, the former executive said she cannot speak fondly of Hogan. “I just think he lived his life dirty and…he deserves a negative response to it. Look at his career and look at what kind of publicity he’s had,” she said.

Hulk Hogan got drunk at Thirsty Cowboys in Medina, Ohio, and asked the crowd, "Is Kamala Harris a chameleon? Is she Indian?" He also asked the crowd if they wanted him to body slam Kamala Harris.



(🎥 @TMZ ) pic.twitter.com/QTBv1zUlR3 — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) August 20, 2024

She continued, “He’s had some pretty ugly stories about him, and I just, I honestly, I’ve always thought he was douchey, and I was not surprised … when he got a negative pop because of the state of where we are in this county right now. If you are on that side of it, you deserve a negative pop. So I’m glad, I’m glad that he got the boos. He deserved it.”

Trump aside, Hogan also suffered a blow to his reputation when he threatened to body slam Kamala Harris, which cost him his biopic that was axed.

Expressing his hatred for his daughter Brooke’s Black love interest in 2015 also did not pan out well for the former wrestler.

RNC Speaker Hulk Hogan using the n-word and claiming that he is “a racist to a point.” pic.twitter.com/KBLzvxslTB — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 18, 2024

“I mean, I’d rather if she was going to f—k some n—ger, I’d rather have her marry an 8-foot-tall n—ger worth a hundred million dollars! Like a basketball player….I am racist, to a point, f—king n—gers,” Hogan admitted in remarks shoe in court documents in a $100 million defamation lawsuit with Gawker, which he won.

Brooke attempted to defend her father, though her efforts were not met with support.