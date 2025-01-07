‘Racist POS’: Hulk Hogan ‘Completely Embarrassed’ During ‘Monday Night Raw’ Netflix Debut After Threatening to Body Slam Kamala Harris

Hulk Hogan’s return to WWE did not turn out as the Hulkster planned.

The 71-year-old retired professional wrestler and Donald Trump supporter was met with a round of boos on the debut episode of WWE’s “Monday Night Raw” which aired on Netflix on Jan. 6.

Hogan entered the Intuit Dome in Inglewood for the livestreamed event to his famous “Real American” theme song. His longtime manager, Jimmy Hart, joined him for the appearance.

A downpour of negativity rained on Hogan as he stared at the disapproving Los Angeles-area crowd. The fans booed even louder once the former World Champion started speaking.

“You know something, Maniacs. I’ve been in the business for over 40 years, and the greatest part of my life was being part of this great WWE,” Hogan declared.

He added, “I’ve had all kinds of tag team partners over the years, but you, the fans, have been my greatest tag team partner because you guys have stuck with me through thick and thin.”

Even Hogan saluting the WWE’s faithful fans did not turn the audience in his favor. But the reaction online was even harsher than the vitriol in the building.

Watching Hulk Hogan get booed out of a building filled with 18k people restored my faith in humanity 😭 #WWERAW #RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/f8qBP7uILt — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) January 7, 2025

“Watching Hulk Hogan get booed out of a building filled with 18k people restored my faith in humanity,” read one post shared on X.

Another person tweeted, “Hulk Hogan’s racist a– got booed. A similar tweet read, “Hulk Hogan deserved every bit of those boos. You old, decrepit, and racist pos.”

A former Hogan supporter wrote, “Watching Hulk Hogan get annihilated with boos while trying to sell his ripoff Bud Light beer was effing IN-CREDIBLE. And I grew up a Hulkamaniac.”

“Hulk Hogan just got completely embarrassed and booed out of the building. You can tell he was even shaken. I can’t remember anything like this in recent memory. Wow,” wrote another X user.

“Thank you WWE Universe for booing Hulk Hogan out of the building. Y’all made my night,” expressed another X user. However, one of the Hulkster’s defenders claimed, “Still a legend.”

Hogan is one of the most controversial figures in wrestling history. His 2013 invasion of privacy lawsuit against the Gawker website for publishing an edited version of his sex tape exposed his anti-Black views.

An audio recording from 2007 submitted as evidence in the Gawker case revealed Hogan used the N-word. He was also caught on tape admitting, “I’m a racist to a point.”

In 2015, WWE removed Hogan from the promotion’s website and Hall of Fame. He was eventually reinstated after publicly apologizing for his racist comments.

Despite the mea culpa, many wrestling fans never forgave the “Rocky III” movie star for having bigoted beliefs.

He also angered Democrats by insulting Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential campaign against Trump.

In Aug. 2024, Hogan jokingly threatened to perform wrestling moves on Harris while promoting his Real American Beer brand in a video obtained by TMZ Sports.

Hulk Hogan got drunk at Thirsty Cowboys in Medina, Ohio, and asked the crowd, "Is Kamala Harris a chameleon? Is she Indian?" He also asked the crowd if they wanted him to body slam Kamala Harris.



(🎥 @TMZ ) pic.twitter.com/QTBv1zUlR3 — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) August 20, 2024

“Want me to body slam Kamala Harris? I said, do you want me to body slam Kamala Harris? Do you want me to drop the leg on Kamala?” he asked the rowdy crowd inside the Thirsty Cowboy in Medina, Ohio.

Hogan continued his verbal takedown of Harris during his headline-grabbing speech at Trump’s infamous campaign rally in New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Oct. 27.

“[Trump] sounds like he has a heart of gold for the USA. But when I hear Kamala speak, it sounds like a script from Hollywood with a really [makes spitting sound] bad actress,” Hogan said in support of the then-Republican presidential candidate.

Many viewers assumed Hogan was referencing the viral “Hawk Tuah” meme from 2024 by imitating spitting on the stage. Hailey “Hawk Tuah Girl” Welch became an internet sensation after she offered oral sex advice in an on-the-street style interview outside a Nashville nightclub.

Hogan’s pop-up at “Monday Night Raw” likely will not be the final time the wrestler, born Terry Bollea, will be part of WWE programming in the foreseeable future.

On Jan. 6, WWE announced a multi-year partnership with Hogan’s Real American Beer. WWE also became a minority owner in the company. Plus, “Monday Night Raw” will feature RAB branding on the ring mat corner.

“From the first time I stepped into the ring, I’ve always fought for something bigger than myself,” Hogan stated in a press release. “I’m thrilled to bring Real American Beer into the ring with WWE. Together, we’re bringing that pride to America, one beer, one match at a time, brother!”

Hogan’s wrestling career included stints in other promotions such as New Japan Pro-Wrestling and World Championship Wrestling. He also starred in motion pictures like 1989’s “No Holds Barred” and 1993’s “Mr. Nanny” as well as the reality television show “Hogan Knows Best.”