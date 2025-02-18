MAGA Influencer Who Claims She Gave Birth to Elon Musk’s 13th Child Reveals How He Used His X Platform to Woo Her, Alleges He Swore Her to Silence While Funding Lavish Lifestyle

Elon Musk has not willingly come forward to acknowledge the birth of his supposed 13th child, but that has not stopped new details about the kid’s mom from being published.

MAGA influencer Ashley St. Clair alleges she gave birth to Musk’s son five months ago. Now, she has revealed that their love tryst began after he slid into her DMs on X.

“Musk was very funny. He was smart. He was very down-to-earth,” she told The New York Post of their early online exchanges, which began in 2023. Sometime after their initial connection, she interviewed him for the Babylon Bee, a satirical political site.

MAGA influencer Ashley St. Clair alleges her whirlwind romance with Elon Musk began when whisked her away after an interview. (Photos: Elonmusk/X, Stclairashley/X)

“After the interview, I got a text from him saying, ‘Feel like going to Providence [Rhode Island] tonight?’” and their private affair began.

When she became pregnant, he allegedly swore her to secrecy. “I was told to keep it secret. I was being asked to keep it a secret forever,” according to St. Clair. In exchange, Musk has purportedly provided her with a security detail and a New York penthouse.

“I was completely isolated during my pregnancy. Every part of my career and everything I used to do I couldn’t do anymore. I was told not to tell anybody,” she said.

The 26-year-old went public about the birth after Valentine’s Day, claiming that tabloids were threatening to expose her and the child.

In the statement shared on his platform, St. Clair wrote, “Elon Musk is the father” and “I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment” as she asked the media to respect her child’s privacy.

Her communications representative tweeted that the alleged co-parents “have been privately working towards the creation of an agreement about raising their child for some time… We are waiting for Elon to publicly acknowledge his parental role with Ashley to end unwarranted speculation.”

“She is after money. I doubt the press were hounding her,” someone commented on The Daily Mail‘s account of the unraveling drama.

“Obviously looking for a payout. DNA test is the only response,” said one person, while another said, “Now that you violated your NDA the more you’ll get nothing.”



A third wrote, “Oh yes, I wonder what really attracted her to the worlds richest man?”

Someone else added, “I have the impression she is a little jealous of all the attention Elon showing to the little X boy.”

The Donald Trump devotee brought his son, nicknamed in “X,” to the Oval Office for a press conference on Feb. 11.

President Trump to Elon Musk's son, Lil X: "This is X, and he's a great guy, a high IQ individual." pic.twitter.com/Vb0I0SeZhW — SMX 🇺🇸 (@iam_smx) February 13, 2025

Musk’s singular response to the claims of his expanding family was a tweet that read, “Whoa.”

He was replying to someone’s claim that St. Clair “plotted for HALF A DECADE to ensnare Elon Musk.” That user shared screenshots from 2020 where she expressed her desire to get a marriage proposal from the Tesla CEO.

Her determination could not be thwarted even by the news of Musk having a kid and a significant other. “Well he actually has 7 kids & goes through women pretty fast,” she quipped.

While the Department of Government Efficiency’s cronies found humor in the reaction, his alleged child’s mother did not. She snapped back at him, reiterating claims that he shut down all communication with her. “When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old?”

Does Ashley St Clair want to move into the Texas compound with Elon Musk? pic.twitter.com/skuCYsed6Q — Fintechatoshi 🪐Sharkamoto (@FinTechShark1) February 16, 2025

In a since-deleted tweet, she also slammed him for “responding in jest” to the screenshot. Her scathing read alleged that he was “asking me to have more children last week.” Musk already shares 11 children with three different women. He and ex-wife Justine Musk lost an infant to SIDS in 2002.

It is speculated that he is seeking to move his 11 of kids and their mothers to a $35 million compound in Austin, Texas.