‘He Hasn’t Been a Good Dad’: MAGA Influencer Claims She Gave Birth to Elon Musk’s 13th Child as His Dad Rehashes ‘Disgusting’ Family Secret

Elon Musk appears to be fed up with his name being dragged through the mud following salacious reports from a woman claiming he fathered her child and his dad Errol Musk rehashing an ugly family history.

The Tesla CEO and his 79-year-old dad Errol have had a strained relationship for more than two decades. But Elon’s disdain for his old man has resurfaced in the wake of a new Errol interview on the “Wide Awake” podcast.

The SpaceX co-founder previously described his dad as “such a terrible human being” fully capable of doing the unfathomable.

“He will plan evil,” Elon told Rolling Stone in 2017. “You have no idea about how bad. Almost every crime you can possibly think of, he has done. Almost every evil thing you could possibly think of, he has done.”

His father admittedly told the publication, “My own (wonderful) mother told me I am ‘ruthless’ and should learn to be more ‘humane.’”

Errol was married to Elon’s mother, Maye Musk, whom he welcomed two other children, his brother, Kimbal and sister, Tosca Musk.

Among those unspoken acts is the fact that Eroll fathered two children with his ex-wife’s daughter from a separate relationship, Jana Bezuidenhout. The engineer and Heide Bezuidenhout were married from 1992 to 1994 before separating and share two daughters named Asha Rose and Alexandra.

In the newly published “Wide Awake” episode, Errol explained that Jana and her two older brothers (of no biological relation to Errol) had become wardens of the state and stayed at a children’s home by the time he and Heide reunited in 1999.

At some point, the couple regained custody of the kids one by one during the 18-year marriage, with Jana being the last to return home. They ultimately divorced in 2004.

Errol and Jana reconnected in 2014 after he received a letter from her stating she was in desperate need of help. Errol described her as an “addict on stuff was being sold” who was living on the street. She was 30 years old and he was 72 when they welcomed a son named Elliot “Rushi” in 2017.

“We were lonely, lost people,” he told the Sunday Times in a past unabashed conversation about his family. “One thing led to another — you can call it God’s plan or nature’s plan,” said the South African. He and Jana would go on to welcome a daughter in 2019.

Errol recently admitted to “Wide Awake” podcast host Joshua Rubin that he leaked the story to The Sun about his children with his stepdaughter because, “I don’t hide about my children.” He allegedly informed Elon of the second child with Jana via email.

When asked if he thought it was “strange” in an interview published on Feb. 12, Errol said, “No.”

Elon Musk's dad, 76, confirms secret second child — with his stepdaughter

At one point, Elon’s dad shifted the conversation to critique his son’s parenting.

“No, he hasn’t been a good dad,” Errol exclaimed, also suggesting that Elon was “too rich” and had “too many nannies” for his 12 — maybe 13 — kids, one of whom died in infancy.

On Feb. 14, MAGA influencer Ashley St. Clair called out the tech billionaire for failing to acknowledge his role as the father of her child.

“Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father,” read a statement shared on her X account. “I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.”

MAGA influencer says Elon Musk is the father of her five-month-old son. (Photo: @stclairashley/X)

It continued, “I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child’s privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting.”

In another post shared directly on X, St. Clair wrote, “In all sincerity, appreciate the kind words. Wish I did not feel the need to make a statement. Kids should be off limits for journalists Will be spending time with my family & logging off for a while.”

At the time the bizarre news about Elon’s family broke to the public, a general consensus of disgust and outrage could be found online.

One such user wrote, “Nah treat him like yall treat Nick Cannon make his tree,” under The Shade Room’s post.

Many went onto note that Musk and his right hand man, President Donald Trump both have children with multiple women.

“Name a Black man with 13 kids from different women. That America would trust running the federal government and this country?” asked Plies.

Another said, “Imagine if Obama had 13 kids from 4 women and wasn’t married to any of them.

Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis.



A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2022

Someone chose to focus on the drastic age game between St. Clair and Musk. “The girl is 26 years old he is 53 how old is his oldest child ? This is very disturbing,” said one critic.

Elon was more reflective about the matter, noting that he had been “creeped out” by the relationship. In the 2023 authorized biography by author Walter Isaacson, the Donald Trump ally said he noticed his father’s interest in Jana during her adolescence.

Despite their differences, the father and son have similar interest in the matters of technology and reproduction.

Elon, a dad of 11 living kids he shares with three women, is a staunch advocate for increasing the birth rate in developed countries. But fatherhood is not an area of success according to his dad.

In October, The New York Times revealed Elon’s purchase of a $35 million family compound in Austin, Texas. It is speculated that he hopes all his children and their mothers will live there.