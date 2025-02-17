‘This Isn’t Patriotism’: New York Congresswoman Mocked for Seemingly Becoming ‘Most Cultish Member’ of Congress After Bill to Make Donald Trump’s Birthday a Federal Holiday

New York congresswoman Claudia Tenney faced an angry wave of criticism over the weekend after she introduced a bill to officially designate June 14, which is Flag Day, as a federal holiday to commemorate President Donald Trump’s birth.

“No modern president has been more pivotal for our country than Donald J. Trump,” said the Republican representative, who has served in the House since 2021. “As both our 45th and 47th President, he is the most consequential President in modern American history, leading our country at a time of great international and domestic turmoil,” she said in a statement.

Tenney praised Trump’s record, citing achievements like the Abraham Accords between Israel and Arab nations in 2020, as well as a major tax cut for the rich. She then made the outrageous comparison of Trump to George Washington, the nation’s first president and a Founding Father of the United States.

“Just as George Washington’s Birthday is codified as a federal holiday, this bill will add Trump’s Birthday to this list, recognizing him as the founder of America’s Golden Age,” she said.

In doing so, Tenney ignored Trump’s scandalous reputation, including his recent felony conviction, as well as a civil verdict finding him liable for sexual abuse, and two impeachments in his first term, which led to multiple federal charges that were ultimately dismissed following Trump’s second election victory.

“Additionally, as our nation prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, we should create a new federal holiday honoring the American Flag and all that it represents,” Tenney wrote.

Tenney then tried to use Flag Day to cement Trump’s legacy alongside the American flag, framing his presidency as essential to the nation’s identity, even as he tested the limits of the Constitution in his first month in office through a flurry of questionable executive orders.

“By designating Trump’s Birthday and Flag Day as a federal holiday, we can ensure President Trump’s contributions to American greatness and the importance of the American Flag are forever enshrined into law,” Tenney said. “Born on June 14, 1946, President Donald J. Trump’s birthday coincided with Flag Day, which is observed annually and recognizes the anniversary of the adoption of the Stars and Stripes as the official US flag in 1777. This legislation would permanently codify a new federal holiday called “Trump’s Birthday and Flag Day” on June 14 to honor this historic day.”

Tenney’s move seemed aligned with Trump’s broader push to reshape American institutions, much like his attempt to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America — a radical departure from established norms.

Since taking office in January, Trump has moved aggressively to shrink the federal government — dismantling USAID and appearing set to target other agencies in clear violation of statutory limits, while freezing congressionally authorized spending without clear legal authority.

Social media critics said the expansive number of executive orders issued by Trump were part of a broader Republican strategy to “flood the zone” with the aim of keeping the press guessing while pushing forward major elements of Project 2025.

Many of Trump’s policy moves involve cutbacks identified by billionaire Elon Musk and his congressionally unauthorized Department of Government Efficiency, and have already faced judicial roadblocks, with courts at least temporarily halting their implementation.

In light of all this, some believed Tenney’s bill would only serve to embolden Trump, possibly leading to a repeat of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, or worse.

Social media erupted with numerous voices condemning Tenney for her apparent fealty to Trump, with many observing she had become part of Trump’s “cult,” one post stated on X.

Another post blasted Tenney for elevating Trump to the status of demigod, calling it an outright display of blind devotion.

“This goes beyond normal political admiration,” this individual wrote on X. “Turning such a vile man into some kind of national figurehead on par with MLK or Washington is a whole different level. We keep saying it’s a cult and they keep proving us right.”

This goes beyond normal political admiration. Turning such a vile man into some kind of national figurehead on par with MLK or Washington is a whole different level. We keep saying it’s a cult and they keep proving us right. https://t.co/EIwgirjXXM — Chris 🌊 (@plucky_panda) February 17, 2025

Another added, “Claudia Tenney is giving Marjorie Taylor Greene a run for her money in the race to be the most cultish member of Congress. A federal holiday for Trump’s birthday? This isn’t patriotism—it’s absurd, embarrassing, and pure authoritarian worship.”

Amid the recent government upheaval, Trump has hinted at his broader views on presidential power. Over the weekend, he wrote on Truth Social and later on X, “He who saves his Country does not violate any Law,” a quote many believe echoes Napoleon Bonaparte’s justification for consolidating power in France in the late 18th century.

Back in November, just a week after defeating Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump addressed the House Republican Conference and openly joked about running for a third term — a move that would blatantly violate the Constitution. Since 1951, following Franklin D. Roosevelt’s unprecedented four-term presidency, the 22nd Amendment has explicitly barred presidents from serving more than two terms. Before that, the two-term limit was an unwritten tradition set by George Washington.

“I suspect I won’t be running again unless you say he’s so good we got to figure something else out,” Trump said at the time.

It remains to be seen whether Republicans will challenge the 22nd Amendment as Trump suggested, but recent developments indicate this possibility might gain traction later in Trump’s term, with GOP lawmakers so far showing solidarity with the new administration’s every move.