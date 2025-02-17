‘TMI’: Gayle King’s ‘Raunchy’ Bedroom Talk About Positions Leaves Viewers Saying She’s Gone ‘Too Far’

Gayle King jump-started “CBS Mornings” with spice when she unexpectedly put “Call Her Daddy” host Alexandra Cooper in the hot seat.

The racy media powerhouse who sits in the top spot for female podcasters joined King and her co-hosts Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson for a Feb. 11 appearance, where she dished about her wild success.

Cooper has been running the hit audio series since 2021 and recently entered a multi-year deal with SiriusXM, bringing her talks with celebrities about dating, life, intimate moments, and more to an even larger audience.

But when she sat down to talk with King, the last thing she expected to be asked about was her “favorite position” during heated romps between the sheets.

“So, I’m curious to hear, what’s your *** position with Matt?” asked King. The curveball got a chuckle out of Cooper and Burleson, who quipped, “Oh, whoa, Gayle,” and “No, the producer said no,” when the podcaster asked if they were actually allowed to discuss the hot topic.

Shock aside, the veteran journalist explained she was being “facetious” while making a point about Cooper’s ability to get guests to answer that very question and others that would be deemed taboo or controversial.

“You ask these raunchy questions sprinkled in with a lot of smart too,” King added. The wife of Hollywood producer Matt Kaplan explained that she goes into those probing questions after building rapport.

“It’s asked in the appropriate way at the appropriate time. I’m reading the room. I’m being self-aware,” said the newlywed. King agreed, but social media users were divided on if the longtime CBS host had taken that same approach.

Multiple fans enjoyed the bit, writing on Instagram that, “Gayle was ready to tell us her favorite position!!” A second viewer who approved commented, “Only @gayleking could land that so perfectly.” A third individual, humored by the segment, said, “Gayle always knows how to keep things interesting!”

Others assumed that the gotcha moment was an orchestrated ploy to boost “CBS Mornings” viewership. “Desperate for ratings,“ a critic wrote.

In February, it was reported that the show catering to early risers was gaining support, even besting ABC’s “Good Morning America” in demographics among male and female viewers between the ages of 25-54.

Still, a more prudish comment read that the banter was “too far… TMI…”

King joined the show in 2011 and made her morning debut in 2021. Last September, she agreed to a contract agreement. Details of her projected exit have not been revealed.

But if critics get their way, she won’t make it to that deadline after the recent stunt. “How distasteful indeed. Heads should roll after that question!” read one reaction. Similarly, another stated, “This king woman is sooo uncouth. No class there.”

Last spring, shortly after the reveal of her Sports Illustrated cover, King faced a mixed bag of responses to her wild side during an interview with Lenny Kravitz. The smitten professional got flirty as she asked, “Do you have a significant other in your life, and can I beat her a—s if she is?”

Like many of her supporters, the rockstar laughed at the bold slip of the tongue.

King’s SI cover also caught the attention of her ex-husband, William Bumpus, after she sent him a copy. She disclosed the matter over the phone to her best friend, Oprah Winfrey, at the time. But she’s since publicly spoken about their marriage failed after she caught Williams in bed with one of her friends.

“There are some weddings you go to and you’re just filled with all this hope for the couple. And you feel that there’s something special going on,” said Oprah in a 2006 interview with her O, The Oprah Magazine. “I didn’t feel that at yours. It just felt kind of pitiful.”

King has yet to go public with another suitor since their divorce in 1993.

She and Bumpus share two adult children, a son named William Bumpus Jr, and a daughter named Kirby.

