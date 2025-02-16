‘I Cheated a Lot Through School’: Tiffany Haddish Didn’t Learn to Read Books Until She Was 15

Actress Tiffany Haddish has openly shared the challenging journey of her life, revealing that she struggled with reading until the age of 15.

In a resurfaced 2018 interview on “The Jonathan Ross Show,” she recounted her difficulties, confessing that despite recognizing basic words like “McDonald’s,” comprehension and writing were major hurdles for her during her school years.

“I couldn’t write a story or anything. I cheated a lot through school,” Haddish candidly admitted.

Tiffany Haddish reveals she struggling with learning to read in her early years. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Her breakthrough came thanks to a dedicated high school drama teacher who recognized her struggles and took decisive action.

Describing the pivotal role of her drama teacher, Haddish recalled, “I had a drama teacher who figured it out, and she sat me down. She made me come to her classroom every day during lunch and she would make me read to her and she taught me techniques to help me read better.”

The “Girls Trip” star said she’s been able to get far in her career because “that teacher cared enough and she invested time.”

This teacher, Mrs. Grieb from Los Angeles’ El Camino Real High School, became instrumental in changing Haddish’s life trajectory by investing personal time and effort in her education.

The story of Haddish’s literacy journey resonated deeply with viewers, who praised the teacher’s dedication on social media.

Comments on “The Jonathan Ross Show” Facebook page reflected admiration for the teacher’s impact, with one commenter noting, “One. One teacher cared enough to figure her out and help. One teacher changed her life. Each of us has one teacher… remember? Thank them whenever you get the chance.”

Another viewer added, “KUDOS to the dedicated teachers who make a difference in a young person’s life,” while a third commented, “Shoutout to that teacher that peeped that she needed help and assisted her. Sometimes you just need someone to care.”

In a later interview with comedian Luenell on Vlad TV in 2020, Haddish attributed her literacy challenges to deep-seated self-esteem issues, exacerbated by persistent negative remarks from family members.

“Because I thought I was stupid. Everybody would say to me, ‘You’re stupid, you’re stupid, you so stupid.’ At that time in my life, I took things literally,” she shared, reflecting on the impact of those hurtful words.

In another interview, the Grammy and Emmy winning standup comic, who spent many years of her life in and outside of foster care and being torn down by family members, said the turning point was when Mrs. Grieb saw something in her that actually changed her life.

Mrs. Grieb identified Haddish’s struggles despite her attempts to conceal them.

Recounting the moment on a May 2024 episode of “The View” for Teacher Appreciation Day, Haddish emotionally expressed, “I was very good at hiding and masking and pretending, and she figured out that I couldn’t do it very well.”

Mrs. Grieb used materials like magazines and newspapers to improve the future comedienne’s reading skills.

“Basically by the end of the semester I was reading!” Haddish exclaimed, underscoring the transformative impact of Mrs. Grieb’s dedication.

This journey culminated in a touching reunion on television after 25 years, where Haddish was reunited with Mrs. Grieb, who had remained a supportive presence through social media and phone calls.

During the reunion, the “Night School” actress tearfully thanked her old teacher for her unwavering support during a difficult period in her life.

“Thank you so much for being patient with me. Thank you so much for always encouraging me, and taking time with me and listening to me,” she said.

Haddish’s perseverance and Mrs. Grieb’s dedicated mentorship paid off when she received a Grammy nomination for narrating the audiobook of her memoir, “The Last Black Unicorn.”

Reflecting on this achievement during the Vlad TV interview, she remarked, “That was kinda cool to be nominated for a Grammy for reading out loud when I couldn’t read at one point in time in my life when I was in my teens.”

In recounting her journey, the now-New York Times bestselling writer not only celebrates educators like Mrs. Grieb but also motivates others in similar circumstances.

Haddish’s tale underscores the transformative influence of mentorship and resilience, leaving an indelible mark on her admirers.