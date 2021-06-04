‘There Are A Lot of People That Need to Be Loved’: Tiffany Haddish Reveals She Is on the Path to Adopt

On top of working to be an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) winner, Tiffany Haddish wants to be a mama.

In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Haddish shared that she was taking steps to start the adoption process. She said, “First of all, especially after this pandemic, there are so many children left without their parents. There are a lot of people that need to be loved.”

Tiffany Haddish shares that she is in the process of looking to adopt. (Photo: @tiffanyhaddish/Instagram)

She went on to explain that adopting was not what she was looking to do initially but received some advice that led her to want to adopt. “I really wanted to be a foster parent, but because I’m at a certain level of success, my lawyer suggested that it’s probably best to just adopt, and I’m on that process now.”

The 41-year-old knows a thing or two about being in the foster care system. At age 12, she was separated from her four other siblings and was placed in foster care. This was a result of a tragic car accident that happened about three years prior when her mom’s head went through a window and she suffered a lot of injuries. In a 2019 interview on “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman,” Haddish described her mom as being “violent and verbally abusive” following the accident.

She later detailed her initial feelings about being in foster care to Letterman. “You’re dropped in these strangers’ houses, you don’t know these people, these people don’t know you, you don’t know if they’re gonna hurt you, if they’re gonna be kind; you don’t have a clue what’s going on.”

But as an adult, Haddish is ready to give a loving home and environment to another young child. The “Girl’s Trip” actress has even already thought about what type of child she is looking to adopt. She told ET, “I want to get somebody that’s five and up. You know, already knows how to use the restroom, already knows how to talk, already knows how to communicate. All I want to do is pour knowledge in … get them ready for the big, bad world. That’s what I want to do.”