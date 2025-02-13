‘Get that Gun Out of My Face!’: Black Marine Veteran Humiliates Security Guard Who Accused Him of Stealing Dog Food from Publix In Explosive Viral Video

A Marine veteran stood up to a heavily armed Publix security guard after the store cop grabbed his bag of dog food, believing it may have been stolen.

“You better get that gun out of my face,” the Black veteran says as he walks out of the store.

He returns inside the store, adamant that the dog food was not purchased at Publix but at Walgreens.

A video screenshot shows two men in an altercation in Publix. (Photo: Instagram/jungletographytv)

“Don’t touch me,” the veteran says.

“You don’t have to yell,” the white security guard responds.

“You better get that gun out of my face. I’m a Marine veteran with seven confirmed kills. You just want to kill somebody,” the customer claims.

The security guard dismisses him as a “tough guy” and orders him to wait outside.



“Hey, give me my dog food,” the Marine repeats. “You’re not going to steal my shi-.”

The customer grabs the bag and walks away.

The video ends there. Customers who witnessed the confrontation seem eager to avoid any involvement.

The video, posted by @jungletopgraphytv, had more than 7,000 likes as of Tuesday afternoon.

Most of the commenters were sympathetic to the Marine.

“Why is a security guard carrying weapons for?? And a vest??? He needs to be fired for pulling his weapon and pushing that man!” replied one commenter.

“That security is trigger happy and is gonna kill someone trying to pretend he’s a cop,” speculates another.

Wrote a third, “If the man was truly a marine or not doesn’t matter. He was innocent of theft and that cop/security guard/wanna be tough guy was deep in the wrong.”

A few commenters defended the security guard, with one writing, “Why is (the veteran) bringing dog food into another store?”