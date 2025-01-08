‘I Live Here!’: White Denver Security Guard Yanks Open Black Man’s Car Door, Threatens Him with Taser for Refusing to Provide His Apartment Number, Video Shows

A white security guard at a Denver apartment complex was caught on video harassing a Black resident who, while leaving the parking garage to run errands, had his car door yanked open when he refused to identify himself.

Footage of the tense encounter was shared to YouTube on Jan. 5 by BP CAST. The narrator keenly observed that the situation could have ended much worse if the driver had been armed and chosen to defend himself against the security guard’s aggressive actions.

The driver was filming when he told the wannabe cop that he was simply on his way to the store and asked for some understanding. For a moment, it seemed the ordeal might come to an end.

A video screenshot shows a Denver security guard threatening a man with a Taser. (Photo: YouTube screenshot/BP Cast)

“Go, get moving. If I see you back on the property, you’ll be detained,” the guard fumed, accusing the driver of not being a resident. The man calmly maintained that he was a resident, though he refused to disclose his identity or the unit he lived in, which only fueled further back-and-forth between them — turning the argument into a battle of nerves.

The driver then requested that the security guard identify himself, but he refused, claiming he wasn’t a legitimate police officer and had no obligation to do so.

The standoff intensified as the man in the car also refused to answer any of the officer’s questions, pushing the argument to a standstill as they talked over each other.

Finally, the tension reached a breaking point as the overzealous officer yanked open the car door, pulling out his Taser and ordering the man to exit the vehicle.

Now standing with the car door open, the security officer threatened to shock the man with the Taser for refusing to identify himself or leave, saying he had the right to open his door because he was trespassing on private property.

The driver tried to de-escalate the tense situation, calmly repeating, “I live here, I live here.”

“What unit?” the officer pressed, “so I can advise property management, who on their property is acting like an absolute child, making threats.”

The driver protested, insisting he hadn’t threatened the officer, but the officer countered, claiming he felt threatened when the driver asked, “Do you really want to do this?” and refused to turn down his music and stop smoking in the parking garage. However, the guard seemed to be pulling accusations out of thin air while going around in circles with the man. “As far as I’m concerned, that’s a threat,” the guard said pointedly.

The driver, showing remarkable patience, calmly repeated, “I live here,” but the guard coldly shot back, “I don’t care,” and once again ordered him to step out of the car to be detained.

The driver then stated that he was “about to go to the store,” but the security officer refused to allow the man to close his car door, saying, “It’s too late for that now, now we’re waiting for my partner.”

At this point, the officer suddenly reholstered his Taser and headed back to his own vehicle. Exhausted by the ordeal, the driver quickly closed his door and proceeded to steer the car out of the garage, saying to himself: “Man, I’m ’bout to go.”

For a moment, the camera went dark as the driver apparently made his way to exit the garage before saying, “Now this dude wants to block me from leaving.” The camera then panned up to reveal the security guard’s truck blocking the exit ahead of the man’s car as he walked back to confront the driver once more.

“Are you going to tell me what unit you live in?” the security guard demanded while banging on the window aggressively and pulling the handle to get inside, but this time the door was locked.

The driver cracked the window to listen as the guard warned him not to return to the property or he would be detained and his car impounded.

The situation abruptly ended when the driver of the car acknowledged the warning, saying, “I hear you.”

It remains unclear whether the driver returned to the garage or which security agency in Denver the guard is employed by.