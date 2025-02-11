Tiffany Haddish Makes Shocking Return to Fashion Week After Fans Say ‘Classless’ 2024 Runway Stunt Made Comedian a ‘Puppet’ for Rich White Women

Comedian Tiffany Haddish is known for her stand-up routines, incredible transparency in her books, and ability to turn a look.

Now, with a combination of all three, the Los Angeles native made a surprising return to New York Fashion Week, walking in Monse Maison’s fall/winter 2025 show just months after facing intense criticism for crashing their runway in 2024 at the encouragement of Kathy Hilton.

The “Girls Trip” actress transformed her controversial 2024 front-row moment into an official booking, strutting through the Soho Grand Hotel in a black double-breasted deconstructed suit jacket and skirt paired with knee-high boots.

Trading her signature bald look for a bone-straight black wig with a middle part, Haddish navigated the unconventional show space as models weaved through the hotel lobby and bar areas where attendees were seated.

The appearance comes after a wave of backlash from her 2024 Fashion Week incident, in which Kathy Hilton was captured on video encouraging Haddish to storm the runway during a lull in the show.

“Yes, now go. There’s nothing going on,” Hilton had urged while snapping her fingers, prompting Haddish to take an impromptu walk in her green satin pantsuit as the Hilton family and other front-row guests laughed.

Social media reactions to that moment were swift and harsh, with many viewers calling out both Haddish and the Hilton family.

“Very disrespectful and classless. Made her a puppet and she folded. So sad,” one commenter wrote at the time.

The 2025 return has sparked equally divided reactions after Hollywood Unlocked posted it on its Instagram, asking followers if the “Night School” actress slayed her runway.

“No, no she did not slay. It’s giving, ‘when you’re not invited and ask can you go,'” one commenter stated.

Another observed, “She walking like she going to the corner store,” while a third warned, “They laughing at you.. not with you.. know the difference.”

Some supporters celebrated her perseverance.

“Last year they called her an embarrassment this is shes walking, and yall still going to judge,” one fan noted.

Others added encouraging comments like “She looks good walking in like waiter where is my drink” and “Well they say the worst opportunity is a missed one she went for it.”

Some fans suggested that the Hiltons have hyped her up and were (and still) are laughing at her.

“She let those rich white women make a fool of her. She should’ve told one of them to crash the show,” one observer noted.

Others were more direct, “Doesn’t she understand that she’s the butt of every joke?”

Fashion industry comparisons emerged as well, with multiple commenters noting similarities to a well-known fashion figure: “Why she looked like law roach? What’s tea” and “Looking like Law Roach and that walk lazy as hell….NEXT.”

The unconventional setting of the 2025 show, with models walking through the hotel’s natural spaces rather than a traditional runway, added another layer to the discussion.

As Haddish sauntered through the venue, reactions continued to pour in.

“Third grade dare everyone wished they were the sh-t timelapse or nah?” one questioned, while others simply stated, “She a mess” or labeled her a “Puppet.”

Despite the criticism, some fans remained supportive.

“Yep flipped it right back! Go head,” one cheered. “Chile I guess she popped out and showed,” another added, while some noted “As she shouldddd you see what being a bold b—ch can get you sometimes.”

Whether viewed as a triumph of persistence or a silly mocking of one of Hollywood’s biggest stars by Monse Maison, her appearance has certainly re-ignited discussions about inclusivity, authenticity, and opportunity in the fashion world.