‘Bro Lost His Job That Day’: Travis Scott Gets Snatched Up at NBA Game By Overzealous Security Guard Who Didn’t Recognize Who He Was

Rapper Travis Scott was the center of an unexpected courtside altercation during the Lakers-Clippers matchup at Intuit Dome on Feb. 4. The multi-platinum rapper, known for his high-energy performances and being the father of Kylie Jenner’s two children, was walking courtside when security stopped him mid-stride in what quickly became a viral moment of mistaken identity.

Scott, who frequently enjoys VIP treatment at NBA games, attempted to cross the court when he accidentally bumped into a security guard. The guard, reportedly a third-party employee hired for the event, did not recognize the $80 million artist nor see his credentials and immediately grabbed him by his jacket.

Rapper Travis Scott was grabbed by security at a recent Los Angeles Lakers vs. Clippers game. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

According to TMZ, the guard was looking for a floor credential and upon failing to spot one, reacted by trying to stop Scott in his tracks. The situation, however, was quickly de-escalated when another member of the security team intervened, allowing the “SICKO MODE” hitmaker to proceed.

Social media wasted no time reacting to the incident. The Clouded.Culture’s Instagram page saw many comments reflecting a mix of humor, disbelief, and racial undertones.

“Bro lost his job that day, pray for him,” one user commented.

Another echoed the frustration, saying, “The disrespect smh.”

Some were quick to call out the racial dynamics of the situation.

“Ready to throw a blk man out smh,” a user posted.

Not everyone saw the incident as a case of racial profiling or disrespect. Some users defended the security guard. “He was doing his job nobody firing him,” one person wrote.

Others turned their attention to Scott’s outfit, implying that his choice of attire might have contributed to the confusion.

“Why he dress like that though, ion blame the security guard,” one comment read, followed by, “Bro looking homeless.”

Criticism wasn’t limited to the security guard. Some focused on Scott’s approach, questioning his body language and movement during the interaction.

“Why Travis brush upon him like that?” one user asked, while another added, “No, why did he buss through them like that?”

Despite the controversy, it was later reported that the security guard was not fired but reassigned to a different area for future events.

Insiders noted that a simple recognition of Scott’s face would have been enough to confirm his VIP status, given his household-name fame in the music industry.

Scott’s presence at the game wasn’t just about catching the action—he has longstanding ties to basketball culture. The rapper previously performed at Bronny James’ 18th birthday party in 2022.

Travis Scott, LeBron and Bronny turning up at Bronny's 18th birthday party



So, it was great for him to be on hand to witness the junior ball player’s first career three-pointer as the Lakers dominated the Clippers with a 122-97 win.

Interestingly enough, the scuffle on the court, seemed to get just as much attention as Bronny’s milestone.

The incident comes at a pivotal time for Scott, who recently reclaimed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in nearly five years.

His latest single, “4×4,” has not only topped the charts but also serves a philanthropic purpose, with net proceeds benefiting Direct Relief’s California Wildfire Response Fund. The track marks Scott’s fifth career No. 1 and is the first rap song of 2025 to claim the top position, following Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ chart-topping “Die With a Smile.”

While this courtside mix-up may have momentarily overshadowed his night, Scott continues to thrive both musically and culturally, proving once again why his presence commands attention — whether at the top of the charts or at an NBA showdown.