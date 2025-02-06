Angry Donald Trump Supporters Call for Boycott of Super Bowl After NFL Rules ‘Black National Anthem’ Will Be Sung Before the Game

The NFL is not ditching the Black national anthem ahead of the Super Bowl, and its most conservative fans are in an uproar. As a result, several football fanatics have expressed plans to boycott the gridiron showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 9.

The league has designated a performer to sing “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” as part of pre-game festivities since the launch of its social justice initiative in 2020. Backlash over the tradition is coupled with the news that President Donald Trump is expected to be in attendance.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 12: Actress/Singer Sheryl Lee Ralph performs Lift Every Voice and Sing ahead of Super Bowl LVII kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on February 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

The Republican politician returned to office on Jan. 20 and has implemented multiple executive orders restoring America’s “golden era” with the rollback of diversity, equity and inclusion programs and executing massive deportation efforts.

The NFL’s inclusion of the Black national anthem came about in the wake of civil unrest spurred by the cop killing of George Floyd in 2020 and the subsequent kneeling movement spearheaded by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. It was first performed at the Super Bowl in 2021.

An angered individual wrote, “This year we will not be watching the Super Bowl if they’re going to play the black national anthem.” Another person remarked, “I won’t be watching the Superbowl because of the unearned special treatment provided by allowing a different national anthem to be played other than THE STAR SPANGLED BANNER.”

@realDonaldTrump please don’t go to the SB where the woke NFL will play the black national anthem. The is wrong and divisive. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/63DSg9dvjB — Lu (@Luellen1M) February 5, 2025

A third critic proclaimed, “Let’s Cancel Culture the Super Bowl like Bud Light. The NFL and the advertisers need a Wake up Call. The loyal viewers don’t need a Woke up Call.”

A reoccurring argument by boycotters is that America has one national anthem that represents all and that a second rendition perpetuates division. “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” was coined the Black national anthem by the NAACP in 1919 and soundtracked the civil rights movement.

“The Star-Spangled Banner” earned its proclamation as the nation’s anthem by Congress in 1931. The building call-to-action to tune out the Super Bowl has been countered by several others. A comment online reads, “Hey MAGA, your racism is (once again) showing. You might wanna tuck that back in.”

CNN host Abby Phillip becomes visibly upset that the NFL is removing “END RACISM” from the end zone for the Super Bowl.



Democrats are losing the culture war because the culture is sick of the Democrats.



Stop injecting race into everything, America isn’t interested. pic.twitter.com/8k9Od1vu9c — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 5, 2025

A second person asked, “Why do Republicans hate diversity and inclusion?” A third reaction states, “Well how about we skip the national anthem as well lol since it doesn’t apply to all!!!!”

On Sunday, Grammy-winning singer Ledisi will belt out the hymn, and Crescent City native Trombone Shorty and Christian music artist Lauren Daigle will join forces for “America the Beautiful” before football’s big night officially kicks off.

“The Star-Spangled Banner” will be performed by Jon Batiste moments ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs battling it out for the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the televised event at Caesars Superdome. The highly anticipated halftime show is being helmed by hip-hop superstar Kendrick Lamar.