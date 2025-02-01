‘I Can’t Believe Denzel Let That Slide’: Ryan Reynolds Recalls Injuring Denzel Washington Twice While Filming On-Set In Resurfaced Clip

Ryan Reynolds, 48, unintentionally gave his co-star Denzel Washington, 70, two separate injuries while filming the 2012 movie “Safe House.”

In the 2022 episode of the “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman” talk show on Netflix, the Vancouver-born Reynolds explained how the on-set accident involving Washington went down.

According to Reynolds, the incident took place during a car scene on the second day of shooting in Cape Town, South Africa. Stunt drivers did not replace the actors for the sequence.

Actor Ryan Reynold’s story of the time he injured Denzel Washington while filming “Safe House” resurfaces. (Photos by Gotham/WireImage; Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

“There’s a scene in the movie where he crawls through the trunk in the back and he grabs me and chokes me. We were really driving a car at top speed,” Ryan said about Washington.

The former star of the 1990s Canadian teen drama “Fifteen” added, “He and I are in this out-of-control car and the corner of my head — I felt it hit his eye so hard I was sure that it split wide open.”

Reynolds admitted he was worried that harming the two-time Academy Award winner would end his acting career, but Washington was not upset about the mishap. However, a second take ended with another bruise on Denzel’s face.

“We did it again. I got the other eye, Dave,” the “Deadpool” star told the legendary television personality and stand-up comedian. “For a minute, he looked like a Christmas ornament. Yeah, I wanted to die.”

Clips of Reynolds’ 2022 sitdown with Letterman resurfaced over the last several days. His admission to hurting Washington became a topic of conversation in the Lipstick Alley online forum.

“I wish they elaborated on how he gave Denzel black eyes. Either way, I believe it all,” one poster declared in response to Reynolds’ anecdote about Washington.

Another said, “Accidentally’ giving someone a black eye is one thing, but doing it twice? That doesn’t sound crazy to some of you? You would think someone would be more careful after the first time. Especially with an actor you’re supposedly a fan of.”

Yet, one individual who noticed tension early on between the two wrote, “You could tell during the promotion of Safe House, Ryan and Denzel didn’t like each other. I always wondered what the deal was.”

A third said, “I don’t remember that part at all And I’ve watched the movie repeatedly.”

Denzel Washington, Ryan Reynolds and Nora Arnezeder in Safe House, 2012 (dir. Daniel Espinosa) pic.twitter.com/8cQlS5yneu — CineVow (@cinevow) November 8, 2024

In addition, someone referenced Will Smith’s highly publicized “Oscars slap” against comedian Chris Rock writing, “He would have gotten the Will Smith treatment and got his a– beat. Acting or not. I can’t believe Denzel let that slide.”

A fourth person added, “I mean okay, the Blake and Justin drama is enough. I am all for dragging him there. These stories seem like what actors tell. It doesn’t paint him in a good or bad light imo. And I read the Denzel one, seems like that stunt they were doing were he got two black eyes maybe should have had a stunt double.”

The Daniel Espinosa-directed action thriller hit American theaters on Feb. 10, 2012. “Safe House” brought in $126 million at the domestic box office with a global total of $208 million.

Reynolds has been thrust into the media regarding two matters currently playing out in the media. First, he is accused of having knowledge of Hugh Jackman’s relationship with Sutton Foster before the two had gone public with their splits from their respective spouses.

Tabloid reports claim his wife Blake Lively was also aware they were seeing each other amid her ongoing legal battle with “It End With Us” co-star Justin Baldoni.

Lively sued Baldoni for sexually harassing her and launching a smear campaign to damage her acting career permanently. Baldoni countersued for $400 million, denying all claims from Lively and her team of lawyers.

This case will likely and hopefully have no impact on Reynold’s commercial success in the “Deadpool” movie franchise: 2016’s “Deadpool,” 2018’s “Deadpool 2,” and 2024’s “Deadpool & Wolverine” — the latter of which grossed more than $2.9 billion at the worldwide box office combined.

Reynolds has also starred in movies such as “Van Wilder,” “Smokin’ Aces,” “Green Lantern,” and “Detective Pikachu” and the short-lived ABC sitcom “Two Guys and a Girl.”

Meanwhile, Washington has been viewed as Hollywood royalty since his breakout performance in the 1989 film “Glory.” The New York native won his first Academy Award for playing Private Silas Trip in the Civil War-themed epic.

His Best Supporting Actor win for “Glory” was followed by another Oscar victory in 2002. Washington took home the Best Actor trophy for his portrayal of corrupt Los Angeles Police Department narcotics officer Alonzo Harris in “Training Day.”

The 10-time Academy Award nominee recently generated Oscar buzz for his turn as Macrinus in Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator II” which was released in November 2024. However, when the nominations for the 97th Academy Awards were announced on Jan. 23, Denzel did not score a nod.