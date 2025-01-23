Blake Lively Reveals the Crazy Way She Would Convince Guys She Was a Black Girl In Jaw-Dropping Resurfaced Clip

Blake Lively’s legal woes with “It Ends With Us ” co-star Justin Baldoni have created extra drama for her.

Amidst the public scrutiny of the case involving her co-star, Lively’s old controversial quotes, videos, and photos have begun to unearth. In one of the latest discoveries, the Daily Mail reported on Jan. 22 that an early 2000s video is the catalyst for Lively being accused of wearing blackface.

The clip was an interview of Lively and actor Justin Long promoting their 2006 film “Accepted.” In what she probably thought was a harmless confession at the time, Lively revealed that she and a childhood friend of hers would dress up to spy on their crushes.

“My best friend and I, when we were in 10th grade, had like crazy crushes. We’d drive around like stalking these guys,” Lively confessed. “We decided one night to go to the arcade where they were and I put bronzer all over myself and a Scary Spice ‘fro so I think they’d think I was a Black girl. So I could stalk them and my friend dressed up as this goth girl and we literally sat outside their houses.”

The revelation was an attempt to win a playful argument with Long about why she was considered a “geek” despite him thinking she was one of the “hot girls.”

After telling her story, Long replied, “So that makes you sweet and charming, you’re still hot.”

The video was reposted on Twitter a day before Daily Mail’s report and fans went crazy in the comments.

“I beg your finest pardon ??” a stunned X user asked.

“How does bronzing your skin to look black as well as putting on an Afro wig constitute ‘geek’?” asked another social media user.

“What is up with so many celebs doing black face?” replied another.

A third said, “Mind you, this is the same woman that got married on a plantation.”

Lively has been married to her “Green Lantern” co-star Ryan Reynolds since 2012. Previous to getting together Reynolds was married to Scarlett Johansson for three years and Lively was dating “You” star Penn Badgley.

Lively and Reynolds’ union has been criticized from the start after getting married on a plantation in South Carolina.

It wasn’t until eight years later after the wedding that a resurgence of criticism surrounding the location prompted them to address it.

In a 2020 interview with Fast Company, Reynolds said, “What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy.”

The couple exchanged vows at the Boone Hall Plantation where there are nine slave cabins on a street called Slave Street.

The “Deadpool” star said, “Years ago we got married again at home — but shame works in weird ways. A giant f—— mistake like that can either cause you to shut down or it can reframe things and move you into action,” Reynolds said. “It doesn’t mean you won’t f— up again. But repatterning and challenging lifelong social conditioning is a job that doesn’t end.

Lively shared her own lengthy response in a 2020 post on Instagram.

The statement starts, “We’ve never had to worry about preparing our kids for different rules of law or what might happen if we’re pulled over in the car. We don’t know what it’s like to experience that life day in and day out. We can’t imagine feeling that kind of fear and anger. We’re ashamed that in the past we’ve allowed ourselves to be uninformed about how deeply rooted systemic racism is.”

She goes on to say she and Reynolds teach their kids differently than how they’ve been raised and how they want to remain educated.

She later added, “We look back and see so many mistakes that have led us to deeply examine who we are and who we want to become. They’ve led us to huge avenues of education.”

At the end, she revealed that she and Reynolds donated $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.