‘It’s Racist’: Democrats and Black Leaders In Indiana Fuming Over GOP Governor’s Move to Defund State’s Only Black College

Democrats and Black leaders in Indiana are blasting Republican Gov. Mike Braun for leaving the only predominantly Black college in the state out of his proposed 2025-27 budget, which some say could imperil its survival.

Martin University, a private institution founded in 1977 whose enrollment is 80 percent Black, began receiving state funding two years ago when former Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Republican-controlled state legislature approved $5 million in funding. The grant gave a big boost to the school’s effort to recruit and retain students, support that was sorely needed.

Martin’s enrollment has dropped precipitously since 2013, when 506 students were enrolled. In 2023, according to federal data, the Indianapolis school enrolled 223 students, reported MirrorIndy.

Indiana Republican Gov. Mike Braun (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

A 2023 independent audit report found Martin’s financial situation shaky, expressing “substantial doubt” about the university’s ability to continue operating, noted Inside Higher Ed.

Democratic lawmakers see the governor’s decision to axe the school’s funding from the new budget as part of his overall anti-DEI agenda. It came along with his executive order to eliminate state DEI programming and to close the state office focused on equity, opportunity and inclusion.

“I won’t mince my words: It’s racist,” state Rep. Gregory Porter, a Democrat, said in a statement last week. “Black Hoosiers and other minorities pay taxes, so we deserve to benefit from the state budget as much as our white counterparts.”

Braun’s budget also eliminates $5 million bestowed in 2023 on The College Success Program, an academic support service for low-income and minority students to help them navigate college.

Democratic state Rep. Andre Carson accused Braun of caving to broader right-wing pressure campaigns aimed at eliminating diversity and inclusion efforts in both the government and the private sector.

“The decision to withdraw funding from Martin University and eliminate state DEI programs rejects what’s best … in favor of dangerous, inaccurate, partisan talking points,” he said.

The governor’s office said in a statement last week that “Martin University is a private university that received a one-time allotment in the last budget cycle. In fact, the president of Martin University informed the Governor’s office that the university knew it was one-time funding, did not ask for additional funding, and does not expect to be included in this budget.”

The university’s chief financial officer, E. ZeNai Savage, acknowledged that the grant might be a one-time windfall, telling Inside Higher Ed, “As with most grants, they are not guaranteed year over year.” He said the university is still rebounding from the effects of COVID, as are many other higher education institutions.

Joseph Perkins, chair of Martin University’s board of trustees, said in a statement that the university hasn’t historically relied on state funding and that “the withdrawal of state funding does not mean that the university lacks funding.”

But Porter worries that without state funding the university is in trouble.

“It’s going to cast a huge dark shadow on Martin with regards to their economics going forward,” he said. “Sadly, this decision will continue to kill the hopes, dreams and aspirations of many students. No matter how hard they work, they’ll have the rug pulled out from under them.”

On Thursday, about two dozen Black faith leaders, Democratic lawmakers and community members camped outside Braun’s office and sang “We Shall Overcome” in protest of the Republican governor’s recent decisions, which they say constitute an attack on Black citizens, reported IndyMirror.

The governor was meeting with legislative leaders ahead of his first “State of the State” address at the time.

“Public officials need to work with the community,” Lionel Rush, president of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Greater Indianapolis and event organizer, told reporters. “Because it’s not if you’re going to have a big blow-up, it’s when. Don’t come for us later if you don’t want to work with us now.”

“They are choosing to cut funding to anything that doesn’t look like them,” said the Rev. Ken Day of Grace Missionary Baptist Church.

Braun emerged from his office about 45 minutes into the rally to address the group. He then committed to meeting with Black faith leaders on Feb. 3.

“I’m always willing to sit and listen, and I’ve proven it by my past actions,” said Braun. “So here today, we’ll start that relationship with collaboration. I’ll welcome your input and ideas, and we’ll take as long as it takes to where we feel we’ve had a good, solid conversation.”

Indianapolis lawmaker Sen. Fady Qaddoura is among Democrats who said they will push to add funding for Martin University in the state budget, which will be hashed out by lawmakers over the next few months and likely finalized in April. They’ll need Republican support to accomplish that goal.

“This budget that was proposed, followed by the executive orders, it if tells any message, it tells that Indiana has two classes of citizens — a class that receives the resources they need, and a class that will be deprived of the needs for them to reach their full potential,” Qaddoura said.

Porter said he isn’t giving up on getting Martin’s funding restored.

“We’re going to pursue it, respectfully yet aggressively, to try to get in the budget,” he said. “It’s all hands on deck.”

The Indiana General Assembly, which convened in October, will be in session through April 29.