NBA Drama Unmatched: TV Broadcaster Let Go After Girlfriend Alleges He Cheated with Sister of Player

The San Antonio Spurs returned to the NBA Finals for the first time in 12 years this past season, but the man who served as the TV play-by-play voice of the team’s games will not be around to see if they can do it again.

Jacob Tobey will not return to the Spurs broadcast team after his girlfriend alleged that he cheated on her with the sister of Spurs player Lindy Waters III, Front Office Sports reported.

Tobey’s girlfriend seemingly accessed his personal Instagram account to expose him, writing in a post to his story, “This is my girlfriend of six years. But I cheated on her with Loren Waters. So feel free to continue following me if you really think I’m a good guy because I’m not. :).”

Loren Water (left) now sees her name entangled in a love triangle with former San Antonio spurs announcer Jacob Tobey and his ex-girlfriend (both at right). (Photos: X/@BSO)

There were additional posts made to Tobey’s Instagram story, including photos of Tobey sharing intimate moments with Loren Waters. The screenshots of his posts went viral online.

The Instagram posts were later deleted and Tobey’s account was changed to private, but it appears the damage was enough to cost Tobey his job with the Spurs.

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Tobey joined the San Antonio broadcast team in 2024. He was also popular with the team’s fans for his singing ability, and he even sang the national anthem in the arena prior to one of the Spurs’ home playoff games.

Another post: “Me and the new girl LorenkWaters :)” pic.twitter.com/9L6Wh7rLQB — Wemby Alien Era (@WembyAlienEra) July 7, 2026

Lindy Waters III, the brother of the woman who is accused of being Tobey’s love interest, is currently a NBA free agent. He appeared in 40 games for the Spurs during the regular season, but he played limited minutes during the playoffs and zero of them came against the eventual champion Knicks in the Finals.

With the Spurs, led by 7-foot-5 French phenom Victor Wembanyama, on the rise, Tobey’s voice likely would have been the soundtrack for the team’s future playoff runs. In June, the 29-year-old broadcaster announced that he signed a “multi-year” extension to remain with the Spurs.

The alleged cheating scandal has derailed those plans.

Even in the offseason, NBA drama never ends.