NYC Woman Who Allegedly Attempted to Dismember Building Superintendent In ‘Gruesome Murder’ After He Tried to Collect $24K In Overdue Rent Smirks While Being Hauled to Jail

Police in New York City arrested a woman for allegedly murdering her apartment building superintendent, who visited her home to collect overdue rent payments that amounted to tens of thousands of dollars.

Sandra Navarro, 48, is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the death of 55-year-old Jose Portillo, who was the superintendent of an apartment building in Queens, WABC reported.

Sandra Navarro (center right) was accused of murdering her apartment building superintendent, Jose Portillo (left) after he visited her home to collect $24,000 in late rent payments. (Photos: GoFundMe, ABC7 screenshot)

Authorities found Portillo’s body in garbage bags and stuffed under a bed on Wednesday, Jan. 15, after Navarro’s husband told them where his remains were hidden. Police say he will not face any charges after surveillance video revealed that he was at work all day and arrived home only 20 minutes before officers arrived.

Investigators learned that Navarro and her husband hadn’t paid rent in two years and owed $24,000. The building landlord sent Portillo to the couple’s apartment to collect the payment, but after he didn’t hear from him all day, he called police for a welfare check.

The medical examiner ruled that the cause of Portillo’s death was homicidal violence.

Tenants at the apartment building he supervised remembered him as a friendly and reliable man. He served as the building’s gardener before becoming the super.

Local news outlets recorded the moments Sandra Navarro was escorted from a police precinct in handcuffs with a smirk on her face.

A neighbor said she was shocked that Navarro was accused of Portillo’s murder.

“She was always sweet, honestly. She was very, very sweet. I’m just a little surprised by this whole thing,” the neighbor said.

“This was a gruesome murder,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a press release. “As alleged, the defendant not only murdered the superintendent trying to collect rent, but attempted to dismember the lifeless victim, wrapped his body in black garbage bags and tried bleaching the area. Now, a life has been lost and a family is in upheaval because the defendant allegedly chose to resolve a rent dispute with violence.”

A GoFundMe that was launched to help pay for Portillo’s funeral expenses has garnered hundreds of donations and is nearing its goal.

The organizer of the fundraiser wrote that Portillo was a “loving and caring father to his three children” and was “the embodiment of what it means to be a devoted father and family man.”

“Known throughout his community for his incredible work ethic, he never hesitated to help others in need. His greatest joy in life was caring for his family, and his loss leaves an irreplaceable void in all our lives,” the GoFundMe page reads.