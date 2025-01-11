‘I Would Have Snapped That Bracelet Right Off’: Police Gently Removed Handcuffs of ‘Hell On Wheels’ Teen Worried About Jewelry During Arrest for Murder

The entitled behavior of a teenager dubbed “hell on wheels” was caught on bodycam during her arrest. Mackenzie Shirilla was on “a mission of death,” said a judge, when she intentionally drove 100 mph into a brick wall, killing her boyfriend, 20-year-old Dominic Russo, and his friend, 19-year-old Davion Flanagan.

New footage of her arrest released by Law & Crime shows the Ohio girl asking a police officer to be careful of her jewelry as he switches her handcuffs.

“Could you please be careful taking this one off so it doesn’t break the bracelet, please?” she said as an officer began to switch her handcuffs. Shirilla was wearing at least six bracelets at the time, and the officer complied with her request. Replacing the handcuffs as gently as possible, he said, “I’m not going to tighten these, OK? I don’t want to hurt you.” She was then transferred to another police vehicle, where video footage shows her in the back seat looking bewildered and in a state of shock.

“Idk, guys… I probably would have snapped that bracelet right off her wrist and let it fall to the ground. Girl had more thought given to some dumb piece of jewelry than human life….” wrote one in the comments section. “Must have been a ‘friendship’ bracelet given to her by the boyfriend she killed,” quipped another.

It was the day before Shirilla’s 18th birthday when she crashed into the building in Strongsville, Ohio, on July 31, 2022, killing both of her passengers. Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), an active ingredient in marijuana, was found in her system above the legal limit. Though police initially speculated it was a mechanical problem or a horrific DUI, investigators uncovered evidence that pointed to intentional murder or a murder-suicide attempt, including a surveillance video showing her driving slowly around a corner and then suddenly accelerating. Shirilla, who also was injured in the crash, was arrested months later on Nov. 4, 2022.

A forensic mechanic testified that her car’s event data recorder showed that seconds before the crash, the accelerator pedal was pushed down at full capacity with no application of the brake, WKYC reported.

Additionally, prosecutors argued that she had a turbulent relationship with her boyfriend and had made violent threats in the past, once telling Russo she would crash her car with him in it. Shirilla maintained her innocence throughout the trial, however, and referred to her boyfriend of three years as her “soulmate.”

At her sentencing, the judge pointed out that the idea of suicide was “irrelevant” in this case: “It’s important to remember that even if Mackenzie also intended to die in this crash, that is irrelevant. A failed suicide attempt is not a defense to murder.” She also noted a “shocking lack of remorse” in the immediate aftermath of the crash, agreeing with prosecutors who produced social media clips that showed the bikini-clad defendant at concert in a wheelchair and another video of her dancing and partying on Halloween.

The judge ultimately found her guilty of 12 counts, including four counts of murder, saying in her verdict remarks that she was “literal hell on wheels.” Shirilla was given concurrent life sentences with the possibility of parole after 15 years. In September 2024, she appealed the double murder, arguing insufficient evidence and clerical errors, but her conviction was upheld.