‘No Verbal Confrontation, No Nothing’: Pennsylvania Man Accused of ‘Just’ Shooting Instacart Driver He Mistook for Intruder After Wife Forgets to Tell Him About Online Grocery Order

A Pennsylvania man is facing charges for shooting an Instacart delivery driver he mistook for a home intruder.

Authorities say they received a call at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18 for a man shot in the leg in a neighborhood in Newtown Township, a town about 100 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

Investigators learned that a woman had ordered groceries through Instacart that evening, but didn’t alert her husband, 43-year-old Nicholas Sabo, that a delivery was on its way.

(Credit: Lackawanna County Central Processing)

When the Instacart driver arrived, Sabo’s wife saw an alert from the home security camera system that movement was detected near the garage. She told police that she believed someone was trying to break into a utility trailer on the property.

That’s when Sabo grabbed a gun and went outside to confront the suspected criminal and shot the driver in the leg.

“(The husband) goes out, sees the individual and, no verbal confrontation, no nothing, just shoots,” South Abington Township Police Chief Paul Wolfe told Centre Daily Times.

The Instacart driver ran back to his car where his wife and child were waiting for him, drove down the street, and dialed 911.

He was rushed to a hospital where he had to undergo surgery to treat his injury, but he is stable and recovering.

Sabo was arrested on a charge of recklessly endangering another person. Wolfe expects more charges will be filed against him.

Similar incidents have taken place across the country.

Last May, a Tennessee homeowner was charged with attempted second-degree murder for opening fire on a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver who showed up at his address by mistake.

In April 2024, an incident involving an elderly homeowner in Ohio and an Uber driver that turned deadly made national headlines. That homeowner, 81-year-old William Brock, was charged with murder after fatally shooting 61-year-old LoLetha Hall who was an unwitting accomplice in a scam targeting Brock.

Someone contacted Brock to press him for money after telling him one of his family members had been jailed. The scammer then reached out to Hall to request her to pick up a package at Brock’s home address. Unaware of the scheme, Hall drove to Brock’s home where Brock shot her multiple times.