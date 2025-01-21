Viewers Say George W. Bush ‘Was Out of His Mind’ While Caught Making a Series of Amusing Faces During Trump’s Inauguration as Barack Obama Joked That He ‘Just Barely’ Behaved

Former President Barack Obama jokingly told a reporter that former President George W. Bush “just barely” behaved at President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

As the former presidents and other notable VIP guests were waiting to be seated for the ceremony inside the U.S. Capitol, a staff member asked 78-year-old Bush if he “would behave,” and 63-year-old Obama chimed in from behind to answer on Bush’s behalf with a “Nope.”

A short, viral clip shows Bush skittishly looking around the Capitol for a brief moment and smiling at audience members while the inauguration is taking place, which viewers found amusing.

As Obama was leaving the U.S. Capitol rotunda after the ceremony wrapped up, that same Post reporter quickly asked Obama if Bush behaved and Obama answered, “Just barely,” while smiling.

Viewers were having a field day with Bush’s many faces. One person joked, “Bro was out of his mind 😭😭”

The jovial demeanor by the former presidents stood in contrast to the vicious boos levied against Obama by Trump supporters watching the ceremony from a rally at Capital One Arena in downtown Washington. Bill and Hillary Clinton and Trump’s former vice president Mike Pence also were not spared by heavy boos.

Noticeably missing among the select group of former White House occupants was former first lady Michelle Obama, who confirmed she would not be attending days before the inauguration.

On the subject of her absence, an unidentified source told People, “There’s no overstating her feelings about [Trump]. She’s not one to plaster on a pleasant face and pretend for protocol’s sake. Michelle doesn’t do anything because it’s expected or it’s protocol or it’s tradition.”

The source said Michelle “doesn’t feel the need to be a public figure anymore,” and added that Trump’s verbal attacks on the Obamas and his derogatory rhetoric aimed at people of color might have also been a factor in why she opted to skip out.

Other than Michelle, every living former president and first lady was in attendance including former President Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden, George W. Bush and Laura Bush, as well as Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Trump’s swearing-in inside the U.S. Capitol marked the first time in 40 years that a presidential inauguration happened indoors, bypassing the customary setup outside the Capitol where thousands typically watch from the National Mall.

Officials stated the polar vortex that brought dangerously low temperatures to parts of the East Coast was the main reason the ceremony was moved inside.

The last time an inauguration was moved indoors was when former President Ronald Reagan was sworn in for his second term in 1985.