‘A Day Late and a Dollar Short’: Donald Trump’s Attempt to Embarrass Keisha Lance Bottoms with Online Dismissal Backfires As She Announces She Had Already Quit In Fiery Clap Back 

Even after a day in which he returned to the Oval Office for a second term as president, Donald Trump once again demonstrated that nothing quite beats the rush of telling someone they’re out of a job.

Early Tuesday morning, not long past midnight, Trump took to Truth Social with his latest personnel news, obviously titled “You’re Fired,” his overused signature line from the boardroom reality show “The Apprentice.”

“Our first day in the White House is not over yet!” Trump wrote. “My Presidential Personnel Office is actively in the process of identifying and removing over a thousand Presidential Appointees from the previous Administration, who are not aligned with our vision to Make America Great Again.”

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was called the n-word in a text message after she refused to reopen her city, despite Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In other words, those fired — including former Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, serving on the National Infrastructure Advisory Council, chef Jose Andres, from the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, from the President’s Export Council — were all critical of the once and current president.

But it turns out Andres and Bottoms had beaten the new boss to the punch.

Writing on X, Andres said he submitted his resignation last week. “My two-year term was already up,” the famed chef wrote.

“A day late and a dollar short….My resignation from the President’s Export Council was submitted January 4, effective yesterday,” Bottoms wrote in a statement released Tuesday. “You can’t fire someone who has already resigned. Of all of the things happening in the world, not sure why I am on Donald Trump’s mind at 1:30 am following his Inauguration, but I count it as a badge of honor.”

Bottoms’ departure comes as no surprise. She proved an able surrogate for Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign, drawing on her experiences working with Trump as Atlanta’s mayor. Weeks after the election, she told CNN’s Anderson Cooper, “He will eat his own children, I’m sure, if he found it prudent.”

In her statement Tuesday, Bottoms chided the president for wasting his time on personnel matters when his attention is needed elsewhere.

“I do hope that his attention to detail will be much more keen when it comes to world affairs,” she said. “There are real issues that need attention across the globe. No matter how you voted, I think we can all agree that targeting me, along with a man who is feeding displaced people in Los Angeles and a decorated military General in the early morning hours via social media is not the best use of time for the President of the United States.”

Interviewed recently by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Bottoms said the tipping point in her relationship with the Trump administration came during the pandemic, citing his lack of predictability in handling the crisis.

“I give the example, in the midst of the pandemic, the remarks that the President made whether it was inject yourself with bleach or really encouraging people not to trust the science on COVID,” she said.

She was also critical of his use of federal agents to quell demonstrations over excessive force by law enforcement, signing a letter of protest along with dozens of other big city leaders.

Bottoms served as Atlanta’s mayor from 2018 through 2021 before joining the Biden administration in 2022 as a senior adviser and director of the Office of Public Engagement. She returned to D.C. in 2023 to lead the import council.



