‘They Will Steal Anything’: White Preacher Accused of Stealing Sermon from Bishop T.D. Jakes Slams ‘Defamation’ Claims Amid Viral Video of Her Jakes ‘Impersonation’

Many would agree that Bishop T.D. Jakes’ most inspirational sermons came from his “Woman, Thou Art Loosed (WTAL)” conferences, held from 1996 to 2022.

The weekend-long church convention, which inspires women to break free from “strongholds” like addiction, domestic abuse, and low self-esteem, was also turned into a movie starring actors Kimberly Elise, Loretta Devine and Clifton Powell.

A white female preacher is speaking out after a viral video of her using excerpts from a sermon that Bishop T.D. Jakes preached 25 years ago at the 2000 “Woman Thou Art Loose” Conference. (Photos by @kk.trinaa/Instagram; Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

But people still make references to Jakes’ joint sermon with Bishop Noel Jones titled “Seize the Moment” at the 2000 WTAL conference.

That same sermon sparked headlines in 2025 after a young white female preacher was caught plagiarizing Jakes’ portion of the sermon word for word.

The electrifying sermon where both bishops had the crowd of women in a frenzy, claiming their deliverance, was posted in Mar. 2024 on Church Classics’ IG page, possibly where the woman saw this vintage offering.

The controversy began when a fan-made video comparing their sermon to the sermon preached by a woman who has now been identified as Kristina Java.

Java, who is also known as Prophetess Lily Jav, is the wife to Zimbabwean preacher named Prophet Passion Java in New York. She posted her performance on social media on Dec. 15, 2024.

She wrote in her caption, “I’m so grateful for the special opportunity that @prophetpassion let me participate in during New York. There is no way I could learn how to preach or minister without him. Thank you Papa!”

The video editor of the compilation clip, comparing Java and Jakes’ sermons, juxtaposes her performance with the original sermon, exposing her deceit.

“I knew that sounded familiar. What in the kingdom plagarism is going on here” was written over the video clip.

In the comments, Pastor Jamal Bryant’s wife, Dr. Karri Turner, chimed in admitting, “And she’s not the only one……..”

Before Prophet Java, another white woman preacher named Alexandra Wilcox borrowed from Jakes during the “NYC Night of Wonders Woman of God Preaching” event posted to Facebook on Dec. 24, 2024.

While Wilcox didn’t borrow word for word, she too, seems to imitate Bishop Jones’ WTAL portion of the same copied “Seize the Moment” sermon. The blond preacher is seen kneeling on the ground and crawling just like the Jamaican clergyman, and uttering his same celebratory ending of having the victory “Now!”

Dressed in a pink suit and black top, Java struts across the stage, growling and delivering words with the flair of an old-time Baptist preacher to a predominantly Black and Brown audience.

At one point, she even “hoops,” mimicking the rhythmic intonation of African-American preaching, causing the crowd to erupt in agreement.

Unbeknownst to them, Java was plagiarizing one of the most renowned clergymen in the world.

“Steal a sermon AND the style? DAMN!!!!” another user commented. One added, “She must’ve went to the Melania Trump Theological Plagiarism Seminary.”

Days later gospel singer Lexi Allen re-posted Java’s clip on her page, where many of her 782,000 followers reacted with outrage. The Stella Award winner wrote, “What in the Iggy Azalea is going on here?”

Comedian Godfrey chimed in, “Now we’re Taylor Swifting Church?”

Lexi later reposted the Jakes and Java comparison video by Only Saints on Jan. 12, captioning how obvious the script was and comparing the preacher to Elvis Presley, Pat Boone, and Jack Daniel’s whiskey, which famously is accused of stealing its recipe from Black distiller Nathan “Uncle Nearest” Green.

“She said, ‘Turn to the book of TD JAKES!’ Smdh,” actress Bresha Webb quipped.

Gospel singer Jonathan Nelson reacted, “Word for word is insane,” and asked, “Who is she???”

One joked, “Colonizers gonna always COLONIZE… pilgrims gonna always PILGRIM!”

Content creator @BlackHomeEducators also reposted the Only Saints clip, asking, “What haven’t they taken? They love our rhythm but don’t want our blues.”

One follower replied, “They will steal anything.”

Another added in shock, “Wow, very cringe. This impersonation don’t even sound remotely authentic.”

Neither Jakes nor anyone from the Potter’s House has officially addressed the incident, but his daughter Cora responded to Java’s post directly in her comments on Jan. 12

“I’m saddened by this. I do hope you have my papa credit he labored for what you mimicked. SMH,” she replied to Java’s Dec. 15 post.

Days later, Spiritual Word shared a screenshot from Java’s Instagram Story, where indirectly dismissed claims she stole from Jakes.

“Defamation is a false statement that harms someone’s reputation. It can be written, spoken or broadcast,” she began before listing the difference between libel and slander.

Kristina Java speaks out after being accused of stealing sermon from Bishop T.D. Jakes. (Photos: @spiritualword/Instagram; @kk.tinaa/Instagram)

“Defamation laws protect people’s reputations. but they also protect freedom of expression Truth is a defense to defamation,” Java typed.

The Jakes’ family and the bishop have likely been preoccupied with his health and other pressing matters.

On Nov. 24, Jakes suffered a medical emergency during a Sunday service at The Potter’s House in Dallas, collapsing mid-sermon. The frightening moment sparked fears he had suffered a stroke or heart attack. Later that evening, his daughter, Rev. Sarah Jakes Roberts, and her husband, Rev. Toure Roberts, provided a health update on Instagram.

“Obviously, today could have been a tragic day, but it wasn’t by the mercy of God,” Toure shared, “By the grace of God, Bishop is doing well. He’s recovering well. He’s under medical care.”

Sarah added, “I’m so grateful that he’s already beginning to improve.”

Bishop stepped away from the pulpit for weeks before returning for a special New Year’s Eve sermon at The Potter’s House Chuch in Southern Texas.

This health scare coincides with serious allegations facing the prominent preacher.

A man has accused Jakes of sexually molesting and propositioning him as a minor. Jakes has denied the allegations and has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Pennsylvania preacher who made similar accusations.

Jakes has also been named in a lawsuit linked to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal sexual assault and trafficking case.

Despite these challenges, the influential pastor remains a central figure in global Christianity.