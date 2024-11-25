‘Today Could’ve Been a Tragic Day’: New Details Emerge Surrounding Bishop T.D. Jakes’ Terrifying Medical Emergency During Sunday Service

Beloved pastor and spiritual leader Bishop T.D. Jakes gave his congregation and online followers quite a scare during his televised Sunday service on Nov. 24 from The Potter’s House in Dallas, Texas.

The church was filled with worshipers when the 66-year-old preacher suddenly experienced a medical emergency while preaching, leading many to fear he might have suffered a stroke or heart attack.

Seated to deliver his message, Jakes began the service by expressing his unwavering passion for ministry.

“I still love to preach. I ain’t tired of preaching,” he said, eliciting loud applause from the congregation. He wiped his face and admitted, “I miss you.”

Jakes went on to share an analogy about the power of preaching. Comparing it to visiting patients in a hospital, he reflected, “You think you’re giving out something but you’re getting back more than you gave,” his voice gravelly with emotion as he added, “I love you.”

Jakes’ hand began to shake but at this point the tremors were not noticeable as he lowered his microphone.

His tone shifted as he prayed, “Now, Lord, let the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be acceptable in thy sight. Oh Lord, my strength, my redeemer, let them go in peace.”

The Pastor’s body trembled further as he dropped a handkerchief, signaling something was wrong to his team and armor bearers who jumped into action, rushing to his aid. Over the microphones, they can be heard urging people to “Back up” and “give him some space.”

The camera recording the tableau veered back and forth showing the people in the pews extending their hands to the preacher and praying.

Page Six stated that the livestream feed was cut shortly after, but the moment had already sparked widespread concern online.

Social media platforms were soon flooded with reactions, prayers, and speculation.

“Looks like a stroke. Same thing happened to me, sitting too long with my legs hanging. I got a blood clot. Happened exactly like that,” one person shared.

Someone else said, “Hope i[t]s not pneumonia.”

Another concerned follower wrote, “Prob brought on from all the stress from allegations.”

Others chimed in with messages of support, including “Prayers to him and his family.”

Jakes’ daughter, Sarah Jakes Roberts, and her husband, Toure Roberts, shared an update later that evening on Nov. 24.

Sarah began in an Instagram video by thanking her followers for their prayers, support, and concerns before her husband gave the update.

“Obviously, today could have been a tragic day,” said Toure, “but it wasn’t by the mercy of God. By the grace of God, Bishop is doing well. He’s recovering well. He’s under medical care.”

Sarah added, “I’m so grateful that he’s already beginning to improve.”

YouTuber Tasha K posted the viral footage of Jakes during service, though her followers’ responses ranged from concern to disrespect.

“I hope this wasn’t a skit! It seems odd that it happened right after all he said. I have so many questions,” one person commented, adding, “Has he been sick to where he’s had to be seated to preach? It sounds like he’s exhausted so should he have been up there preaching? Is it a stunt he’s pulling because he knows [s—t] is about to hit the fan for him (possibly)! I hope he’s okay.”

A few followers were outraged by this line of remarks, writing, “Yall should be ashamed of these comments.”

The Potter’s House released a statement assuring followers that Jakes was receiving medical attention.

“During today’s service, Bishop T.D. Jakes experienced a slight health incident and received immediate medical attention following his powerful hour-long message,” the statement read. “Bishop Jakes is stable and under the care of medical professionals.

“The entire Potter’s House family is grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the community. Thank you for your understanding and continued prayers.”

A Statement From The Potter's House of Dallas

November 24, 2024



Singer Fred Hammond also gave an update on his Instagram, writing, “Latest word I received is bishop is ok and resting!!!”

He later wrote, “Newest information. Bishop was in a position to get up and walk to the wheelchair. And once he was near his [pulpit] chair, he got on the mic and said I’ll see you all next week.”

Queen Latifah was one of the many who responded as well, writing, “God bless you, Pastor Jakes! God does heal. I already know your help is on the way. I thank God in advance for all that is being done on your behalf. Amen.”

While Bishop Jakes recovers, the church community and his millions of supporters are rallying behind him in prayer, hopeful that their beloved leader will soon return to the pulpit where he has inspired so many.