‘Looked Like a Bunch of Rat Bites’: Barack Obama Admits He’s ‘Still Traumatized’ By White Grandfather Butchering His Haircut to Save Money

Barack Obama seemingly revealed the origin of his frugal ways in a resurfaced clip, revealing his traumatization from a haircut his grandfather gave him over five decades ago.

The former president of the United States of America opened up about the experience as he entrusted his salt-and-pepper low-cut fade to celebrity barber VicBlends. The entrepreneur became a social media sensation by offering free cuts to everyday people on the streets in exchange for impactful stories.

He now has his own show, “DeepCut with VicBlends,” where the North Carolina native has had the opportunity to share conversations with the likes of Big Sean, Tom Brady, NLE Choppa, and now, Barack.

Barack Obama shares hilarious story about his “cheap” grandfather butchering his haircut. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

His clippers met the former Illinois senator’s head in November, days before Donald Trump was declared the president-elect after a reelection campaign against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

At one point in the almost 50-minute video, he and Vic began to discuss his past, which appropriately included an account of individuals who have helped the 44th president maintain his hair.

Two of those people were professionals, his former longtime barber Zariff and wife Michelle Obama’s stylist during the 2020 lockdowns. Barack quickly admitted that the COVID-era restrictions did not empower him to test out his own skills, or lack thereof, with the clippers.

“Man, I’m not doing that. I’m still traumatized. I was like 5 years old, 6 years old, and my grandfather, he decided, ‘You know what, I don’t know why I’m wasting money. I’m going to cut your hair myself,’” he recalled.

A young Barack Obama spending time on the beach with his grandfather, 1963 pic.twitter.com/tUw9t28FXn — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) November 24, 2024

The politician said there was one downside to his grandfather, Stanley Dunham’s, money-saving tactic — he did not have the experience of cutting ethnic hair. Dunham was the father of Barack’s mother, Ann. The biracial politician’s Black parent was his father, Barack Obama Sr., a former economist for the Kenyan government.

“This tells you how old I am; it wasn’t even electric clippers. It was like these squeeze clippers, and when he was finished, it looked like I had a bunch of rat bites in my hair,” the 63-year-old said.

Vic asked if a haircut cost $.25 back then, but Barack wasn’t sure how much his grandfather saved with the butchered cut.

“All I know is he was so cheap…That experiment went badly. Look, I’m sure you know this, the relationship with your barber that’s like a —” he began. Vic chimed in with, “We’re breaking a golden rule right now.” Barack agreed, noting that he respected the influencer’s proven track record of cutting hair.

When a clip of the video was posted on Instagram, a critic quipped, “No hair comes off. Full publicity stunt.” Someone else caustically wrote, “Love how he talks extra black now, seems forced.”

But a pro-Obama user was quick to point out, “Most powerful man in the free world most stressful job in the world. Hairline never faltered.”

On the contrary, someone whose hairline has been the butt of jokes is Trump.

After years of being roasted for his famous combover, he caused a stir after revealing what many thought was a new look. His hair appeared combed up into a high top of sorts, though it was later revealed it was just hat hair that had not been put back in his signature style.